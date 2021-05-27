Round table discussion on violence against women wants to continue exchanges | Free press

In cases of domestic violence, women across the country must have access to protection and advice. The Commission “Together against violence against women” strives for a better integration of the measures.

Berlin (dpa) – Representatives of the federal, state and local governments want to continue the discussion at the roundtable on violence against women in the coming term. This is what the members of the committee «Together against violence against women» agreed on Thursday in their final report for the 19th term.

The representations of all three levels of government presented a joint position in which they argue, among other things, for a national scheme for the financing of stay in women’s shelters. This scheme is intended to ensure national access to protection and advice in the event of gender-specific and domestic violence in the future.

The position paper presented on Thursday must form the basis for a bill, according to the joint final statement. “In the next parliamentary term, we must establish a federal regulation for access to protection and counseling in the case of gender and domestic violence,” said Federal Minister for Women’s Affairs Christine Lambrecht (SPD).

At the initiative of her predecessor in the cabinet of the Federal Minister for Women, Franziska Giffey (SPD), the round table “Together against violence against women” met for the first time in September 2018. The aim was to promote the expansion of the supply of assistance to women in need in an exchange between the levels of the state.

In addition to the call for a national regulation on the financing of women’s shelters to be adopted in the coming term, members referred to existing initiatives. Since 2020, the federal government has made EUR 30 million available annually to support women’s shelters and specialized counseling centers. The program will run until 2024. Another EUR 5 million a year up to 2022 will go to new concepts in the fight against violence against women.

The exchange at the round table has led to “a better interconnection of the actions of the federal, state and local governments,” the statement said. The discussions were also very helpful in dealing with special challenges facing women during the pandemic.

