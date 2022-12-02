Rotel Announces Its New S14 All-In-One Streaming Amplifier

The S14 streamer from Rotel features a 150W (4Ω) built-in amplifier. Rotel

Rotel is a family-owned Japanese audio model that’s turned its proud heritage into progressive merchandise for severe audiophiles. The corporate has simply introduced the S14 Built-in Community Streamer. The system presents high-performance music rendered via a 32-bit ESS Sabre DAC (digital-to-analog converter), feeding high-current output transistors powered by a supersized toroidal transformer for sound with precision and management.

The Rotel S14 can stream music immediately from common streaming companies, together with Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, and play podcasts and Web radio stations. Alongside on-line streaming, the S14 can deal with music streamed over AirPlay 2 and Google Forged. As well as, exterior sources could be linked by coaxial, optical, analog RCA and PC-USB inputs. Rotel hasn’t uncared for Bluetooth both, with assist for Qualcomm’s aptX HD audio codec.

The S14 has a full-colour show for album artwork. On the rear are connections for legacy units and … [+] audio system. Rotel

The all-in-one product streams immediately from a variety of music companies and has an built-in 150W of Class AB amplification at 4Ω through 5-way binding posts plus a headphone jack on the entrance panel. The S14 additionally comes with a newly engineered aluminum distant management.

Rotel says that its new S14 is handy and intuitive to make use of, plus it presents a community connection through dual-band Wi-Fi or Ethernet. The unit’s entrance show can render full-color album artwork and reveals title, monitor and artist info from the chosen audio streaming service.

The S14 from Rotel options an outsized toroidal transformer. Rotel

Pricing & Availability: The Rotel S14 shall be obtainable in the USA in black and silver finishes via licensed sellers with shipments starting in December of 2022 and the remainder of the world shortly after at $2,499.99 / £2,499 / €2,699.

Tech Specs: