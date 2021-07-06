Rotary Valve Actuator Market Size, Geography Trends And Analysis of Leading Market Players like: | Honeywell, Rotork, Siemens

“

The report titled Global Rotary Valve Actuator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rotary Valve Actuator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rotary Valve Actuator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rotary Valve Actuator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rotary Valve Actuator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rotary Valve Actuator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rotary Valve Actuator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rotary Valve Actuator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rotary Valve Actuator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rotary Valve Actuator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rotary Valve Actuator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rotary Valve Actuator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Honeywell, Rotork, Siemens, AUMA, Emerson, Danfoss, SAMSON, OMEGA, Christian Bürkert, HKS, REXA, Exlar, ProMation Engineering

Market Segmentation by Product: Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Electric

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical and Petrochemical

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Water and Waste Water Treatment

Others



The Rotary Valve Actuator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rotary Valve Actuator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rotary Valve Actuator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rotary Valve Actuator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rotary Valve Actuator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rotary Valve Actuator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rotary Valve Actuator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rotary Valve Actuator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rotary Valve Actuator Market Overview

1.1 Rotary Valve Actuator Product Overview

1.2 Rotary Valve Actuator Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pneumatic

1.2.2 Hydraulic

1.2.3 Electric

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rotary Valve Actuator Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rotary Valve Actuator Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Rotary Valve Actuator Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rotary Valve Actuator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rotary Valve Actuator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rotary Valve Actuator Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rotary Valve Actuator Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rotary Valve Actuator as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rotary Valve Actuator Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rotary Valve Actuator Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Rotary Valve Actuator Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Rotary Valve Actuator by Application

4.1 Rotary Valve Actuator Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemical and Petrochemical

4.1.2 Food & Beverages

4.1.3 Oil & Gas

4.1.4 Water and Waste Water Treatment

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Rotary Valve Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valve Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Rotary Valve Actuator by Country

5.1 North America Rotary Valve Actuator Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Rotary Valve Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Rotary Valve Actuator by Country

6.1 Europe Rotary Valve Actuator Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Rotary Valve Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valve Actuator by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valve Actuator Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valve Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Rotary Valve Actuator by Country

8.1 Latin America Rotary Valve Actuator Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Rotary Valve Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valve Actuator by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valve Actuator Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valve Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valve Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rotary Valve Actuator Business

10.1 Honeywell

10.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.1.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Honeywell Rotary Valve Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Honeywell Rotary Valve Actuator Products Offered

10.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.2 Rotork

10.2.1 Rotork Corporation Information

10.2.2 Rotork Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Rotork Rotary Valve Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Rotork Rotary Valve Actuator Products Offered

10.2.5 Rotork Recent Development

10.3 Siemens

10.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.3.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Siemens Rotary Valve Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Siemens Rotary Valve Actuator Products Offered

10.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.4 AUMA

10.4.1 AUMA Corporation Information

10.4.2 AUMA Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 AUMA Rotary Valve Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 AUMA Rotary Valve Actuator Products Offered

10.4.5 AUMA Recent Development

10.5 Emerson

10.5.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.5.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Emerson Rotary Valve Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Emerson Rotary Valve Actuator Products Offered

10.5.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.6 Danfoss

10.6.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

10.6.2 Danfoss Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Danfoss Rotary Valve Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Danfoss Rotary Valve Actuator Products Offered

10.6.5 Danfoss Recent Development

10.7 SAMSON

10.7.1 SAMSON Corporation Information

10.7.2 SAMSON Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 SAMSON Rotary Valve Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 SAMSON Rotary Valve Actuator Products Offered

10.7.5 SAMSON Recent Development

10.8 OMEGA

10.8.1 OMEGA Corporation Information

10.8.2 OMEGA Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 OMEGA Rotary Valve Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 OMEGA Rotary Valve Actuator Products Offered

10.8.5 OMEGA Recent Development

10.9 Christian Bürkert

10.9.1 Christian Bürkert Corporation Information

10.9.2 Christian Bürkert Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Christian Bürkert Rotary Valve Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Christian Bürkert Rotary Valve Actuator Products Offered

10.9.5 Christian Bürkert Recent Development

10.10 HKS

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Rotary Valve Actuator Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 HKS Rotary Valve Actuator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 HKS Recent Development

10.11 REXA

10.11.1 REXA Corporation Information

10.11.2 REXA Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 REXA Rotary Valve Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 REXA Rotary Valve Actuator Products Offered

10.11.5 REXA Recent Development

10.12 Exlar

10.12.1 Exlar Corporation Information

10.12.2 Exlar Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Exlar Rotary Valve Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Exlar Rotary Valve Actuator Products Offered

10.12.5 Exlar Recent Development

10.13 ProMation Engineering

10.13.1 ProMation Engineering Corporation Information

10.13.2 ProMation Engineering Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 ProMation Engineering Rotary Valve Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 ProMation Engineering Rotary Valve Actuator Products Offered

10.13.5 ProMation Engineering Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rotary Valve Actuator Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rotary Valve Actuator Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Rotary Valve Actuator Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Rotary Valve Actuator Distributors

12.3 Rotary Valve Actuator Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

