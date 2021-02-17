Rotary Pumps Market 2021 Competitive Analysis – Dover Corporation, Colfax Corporation, SPX Flow Inc., Xylem Inc., IDEX Corporation   

Global “Rotary Pumps Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Rotary Pumps market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Rotary Pumps industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The global rotary pump market was valued at USD 4883.9 million in 2020. The market is expected to reach USD 5855.2 million by the end of 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 3.09% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Rotary Pumps Market are: Dover Corporation, Colfax Corporation, SPX Flow Inc., Xylem Inc., IDEX Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG., ULVAC Inc., Busch Systems, Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

May 2019- The Busch Group and Pfeiffer entered into a contract for strategic cooperation. two companies aim to leverage the strengthen their place in the vacuum technology market and optimize the costs.

– November 2018 – PSG, a Dover company and Augury announced a partnership that offers customers with data-driven actionable insights that will add unprecedented intelligence to how pumps and the systems they power are managed and maintained. This partnership will enable the existing and future PSG customers to benefit from an increase in efficiency, uptime, and resiliency through new services.

Key Market Trends

Water and Wastewater Management to Account for a Significant Share

– Increase in water crisis globally which is set to increase by 50% in 2050 according to UN data is increasing investments and initiatives by governments and organizations in water utilities globally. These investments are set to drive the rotary pump market in water and wastewater management segment.

– For instance, according to UBS, the current value of all water utilities stands at 500 billion USD, globally, which is expected to grow annually by 20%.

– The rotary pumps provide costs effective solutions for wastewater treatment plans for primary, secondary and tertiary water treatments. The lobe rotary pump is the most widely used and cost-effective pump for water treatments and wastewater treatments for sludge 3% and above.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Rotary Pumps Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Rotary Pumps industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

