Rotary Hammer Drill Market Production, Revenue, Trends and Demand Analysis- Robert Bosch Tool Corporation; Makita Corporation; Hilti

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Robert Bosch Tool Corporation; Makita Corporation; Hilti; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.; Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG; TOYA S.A.; Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.; DEWALT; Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.; Ryobi; Metabo; Panasonic Corporation; CPO Commerce, LLC; Bao Shi Technology (China) Co., Ltd.; JCB Tools; ralliwolf.com; DOMU Brands Ltd.; Group Silverline Limited among others.

Unique structure of the report

Global Rotary Hammer Drill Market By Product (Wired, Wireless), Application (Household, Construction, Decoration, Manufacturing, Metal Working, Professional Service, Others), End-Users (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In May 2019, Robert Bosch Tool Corporation announced that they are extending their 18-volt product range with the availability of “GBH 18V-26D Professional”. The product is a cordless rotary hammer equipped with a D-Handle. It has been designed to exhibit high power capacity and performance characteristics. It is also able to handle unexpected and sudden kickbacks by shutting down the motor immediately helping reduce the incidences of any injuries

Market Drivers:

Significant surge of the construction sector worldwide is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing utilization of power tools and advanced construction equipments from the various end-users is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing trend of Do-It-Yourself amongst various individuals and home-owners acts as a market driver in the forecast period

High levels of infrastructure development and urbanization due to favourable government policies and regulations is another factor uplifting this market growth

Market Restraints:

High levels of costs associated with the purchasing and maintenance of these devices is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of professionally trained individuals for usage of these products restricts the consumer base of the market

Complications in the handling and usage of professional-grade products also impede the market growth

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Rotary Hammer Drill Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Rotary Hammer Drill Industry Production by Regions

– Global Rotary Hammer Drill Industry Production by Regions

– Global Rotary Hammer Drill Industry Revenue by Regions

– Rotary Hammer Drill Industry Consumption by Regions

Rotary Hammer Drill Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Rotary Hammer Drill Industry Production by Type

– Global Rotary Hammer Drill Industry Revenue by Type

– Rotary Hammer Drill Industry Price by Type

Rotary Hammer Drill Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Rotary Hammer Drill Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Rotary Hammer Drill Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Rotary Hammer Drill Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Rotary Hammer Drill Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Rotary Hammer Drill Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

