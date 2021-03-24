Rosehip Oil Market Research Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2026

The Global Rosehip Oil Market 2020 Research Report investigates the industry thoroughly and offers a complete study on Rosehip Oil volume, market Share, market Trends, Global Rosehip Oil Growth aspects, wide range of applications, Utilization ratio, Supply and demand analysis, manufacturing capacity and Price trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2026

The research report on the Rosehip Oil market is inclusive of an in-depth evaluation of this industry, and a commendable brief of its segmentation. The report, in a nutshell, incorporates a basic overview of the Rosehip Oil market with respect to its current status and the market size, with regards to its volume and revenue. Also, the study is inclusive of a summary of important data considering the regional scope of the industry as well as the firms that seem to have strongly established their position across the Rosehip Oil market.

The global Rosehip Oil market is valued at 125.7 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 254.8 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026.

Rosehips are the fruit of a rosebush. When roses die and are left on the bush, they leave behind bright reddish-orange, spherical fruit. The tiny edible fruits are thought to pack a powerful medicinal punch.

Rosehip oil contains vitamin C and vitamin A. It also contains essential fatty acids such as oleic acid, palmitic acid, linoleic acid and gamma linolenic acid. It is also a good source of vitamin F, a fatty acid made of linoleic acid and alpha-linoleic acid.

Rosehip oil is a powerful source of antioxidants and keeps skin supple. It is an alternative and complementary medicine, so there aren’t many studies proving its effectiveness. Anecdotal evidence supports its value as a safe skin care product.

The global average price of Rosehip Oil is in the increasing trend, from 14.35 USD/Unit in 2013 to 15.50 USD/Unit in 2018. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

This report focuses on Rosehip Oil volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rosehip Oil market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Rosehip Oil market is segmented into

Essential Oil

Compound Oil

Segment by Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Global Rosehip Oil Market: Regional Analysis

The Rosehip Oil market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Global Rosehip Oil Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Rosehip Oil market include:

Trilogy

A’Kin

Kosmea

Leven Rose

Swisse

Sukin Naturals

AFU

COESAM

Kate Blanc

Thursday Plantation

Avi Naturals

Florihana

Oshadhi

Radha Beauty

Camenae

Elitphito

