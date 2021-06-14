Rose Oil Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2025-Persistence Market Research

Rose oil, is an essential oil extracted from the petals of roses through extraction processes such as steam distillation, solvent extraction, or supercritical carbon dioxide extraction. Steam distillation is the most ancient and most widely used technology when compared with the other two and due to the requirement of heat in the steam distillation, the final product does not have the same characteristic smell as that of fresh roses owing to the denaturing of some of the compound extracted from the rose.

While in solvent extraction technology doesn’t require heat during the process hence the final product have the similar scent as that of fresh roses. Majority of rose oil is used in perfumery, however, rose oil also finds its application in skin care, medicine, and aromatherapy. Apart from its fragrance, rose oil also have anti-viral and bactericidal properties, which makes its more functional than the other aromatic essential oils, which has resulted in an increase in demand of rose oil in cosmetics and personal care industry, thus driving the growth of global rose oil market over the forecast period.

Rose Oil Market: Segmentation

Global Rose Oil market can be segmented on the basic nature, source, technology, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of nature, the Rose Oil market can be segmented into organic and conventional. The organic segment is expected to exhibit substantial growth rate in the global Rose Oil market owing to its preference by the ever-increasing health-conscious consumer base. However, the conventional Rose Oil segment is expected to dominate the market with moderate demand owing to its lesser cost.

On the basis of source, the Rose Oil market can be segmented into Rosa damascene, Rosa centifolia, and others. On the basis of technology, Rose Oil market is segmented into steam distillation, solvent extraction, and supercritical carbon dioxide extraction. Steam distillation technology is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period, however, the supercritical carbon dioxide extraction technology segment is expected to exhibit substantial growth rate over the forecast period, owing to high efficiency and retention of the scent of roses, as no heat is required during the whole process. On the basis of application, the Rose Oil market can be segmented into personal care and cosmetics, perfumes and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, Rose Oil market is segmented into direct sale and indirect sale. Indirect sale is further segmented into modern grocery retailers, specialty stores, traditional grocery retailer, and online stores. Modern grocery retailer segment is further sub-segmented into hypermarkets/supermarket, mom and pop stores, and discount stores. Traditional grocery retailers segment is further sub-segmented into independent small groceries and others.

Rose Oil Market: Dynamics

Increasing per capita spending on perfumes and personal care products in developing and emerging economies has led to an increase in demand for aromatic essential oil with added functionality, which is anticipated to drive the market of global rose oil market over the forecast period. Furthermore, health benefits associated with rose oil such as anti-inflammatory, acne-preventing, anti-aging, moisturizing, rejuvenating, stimulating, and harmonizing properties of rose oil is expected to fuel the growth of rose oils market in the developed market over the forecast period.

However, improper alignment between supply and demand, as the majority of the cultivation of oil producing species of rose such as Rosa damascene is concentrated in few countries and the high cost of rose oil, when compared to other aromatic essential oil, is anticipated to hamper the growth global rose oil market over the forecast period.

Rose Oil Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of the regional outlook, Rose Oil market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. On analyzing the Rose Oil market at the global level, Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to dominate the Rose Oil market followed by North America, owing to increasing traction of rose oil products. In Europe, Bulgaria is the major producer of rose oil and exports around 30% of its total exports to France, which is then followed by United States, Japan, Ireland, and others.

Rose Oil Market: Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in Rose Oil market includes Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Ernesto Ventós, S.A, Alteya Organics, Givaudian, Firmenich, IFF, Symrise, Mane SA, Frutarom, Robertet SA, ALBERT VIEILLE SAS, BERJÉ INC, Bontoux S.A.S, Enio Bonchev Production Ltd, Albert Vieille SAS, Associate Allied Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd. and Lluch ESSENCE, S.L., among others

