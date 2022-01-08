Rooney Mara plays Audrey Hepburn in new biopic

Luca Guadagnino, the director of “Call Me By Your Name”, will be behind the camera in Apple’s biopic.

Actress Rooney Mara will bring iconic star Audrey Hepburn to life in a new biopic produced by Apple. According to “Entertainment Weekly”, the director of “Call Me by Your Name” and “Suspiria”, Luca Guadagnin, will be behind the cameras.

The film is to be shot for Apple Studios, but many details are not yet known, “EW” recalls. Michael Mitnick, who was executive producer on HBO and previously worked with Guadagnino, will write the film about the life of one of Hollywood’s most famous and iconic stars.

Rooney Mara, who is also married to Joaquin Phoenix, has already been nominated for an Oscar for her appearances in “Millennium 1: Men Who Hate Women” and “Carol”.