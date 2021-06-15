Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2017 – 2023 olar power is emerging as the fastest-growing sector in power generation driven by the favorable regulatory mechanism, technological solutions, and institutional structures.

Global rooftop solar photovoltaic (pv) installation market was valued at $29,770 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $64,671 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2023. The crystalline silicon solar photovoltaic segment accounted for the maximum share of total market in 2016.

Download Sample PDF@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2374

Rooftop solar exhibits an enormous potential by the complete utilization of unutilized rooftops. Rooftop solar PV are employed in urban areas, owing to availability of taller and multi-storey buildings. Moreover, solar RTPV systems exhibit huge potential in the developing countries, such as India, where transmission and distribution losses through utility are more than 30%. Furthermore, the increase in demand for energy coupled with depletion of fossil fuels, has further led to the demand of rooftop solar PV systems in both residential and commercial spaces.

Solar power is emerging as the fastest-growing sector in power generation driven by the favorable regulatory mechanism, technological solutions, and institutional structures. Renewable energy is being seen as a transformative solution to meet energy demand as well as sustainable economic development. Consequently, the countries across the world are taking the initiative to promote green technology to mitigate the severe threat of GHG emission.

The major companies profiled in the report include

Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd.

Sun Power Corporation, First Solar Inc.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.,

Schott Solar Ag.,

Sharp Corporation,

Solar World Ag,

Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd.

Corporation, and Trina Solar Ltd.

At present, the global rooftop solar photovoltaic installation market witnesses numerous opportunities, owing to rapid increase in development of renewable power in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA to cope with the increase in electricity demand. In addition, the market is driven by implementation of domestic content laws and rise in photovoltaic installation projects, owing to expiration of federal investment tax credit (ITC).

Moreover, in the developed economies, such as the U.S., solar photovoltaic has proved to be an economic alternative at the time of high power requirement. In addition, the success of distributed solar and rapidly reducing cost has led some U.S. utilities to establish their own solar installations, such as residential and community projects.

However, rapid fluctuations of generation from photovoltaic systems due to availability of intermittent clouds leads to generation of variable voltage affecting the large power grid, which is expected to restrict the market growth. Furthermore, distribution of solar panels over a larger area acts an emerging opportunity for market growth.

For Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2374

The crystalline silicon solar photovoltaic segment accounted for the maximum share, in terms of volume, in 2016. Moreover, this segment witnesses strong demand in countries, such as China and Japan, owing to the strong development of the residential rooftop segment and increased demand for high-efficiency products. In addition, mono-crystalline technology is expected to witness strong growth, owing to technological advancements and greater solar efficiency.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly half of the total rooftop solar photovoltaic installation market, and is expected to continue this trend, owing to rapid rooftop solar photovoltaic installations, specifically in China, India, Japan, and the other developing countries.

Research objectives:-

To study and analyze the Waste to Energy Market consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of the Waste to Energy market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To analyze Waste to Energy Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market.

Reasons for Buying this Report: