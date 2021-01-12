Rooftop Solar Market 2021 Growing Industry – Cleantech Solar Energy India Pvt Ltd, Fourth Partner Energy Pvt Ltd

India Rooftop Solar Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Rooftop Solar Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The India rooftop solar market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 25% over the period of 2021-2025.

Factors such as rising environmental concerns, favorable government policies, incentives and tax benefits for solar panel installation, and high cost of grid expansion especially in rural areas are expected to be major drivers driving the market. Additionally, the advancement in technology leading to solar panel manufacturing cost reduction and an increase in efficiency has been a major factor for the growth of the India rooftop solar market. Lack of general awareness is likely to restrain the growth of the India rooftop solar market in the coming years.

– The industrial sector is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to factors like very high tariffs for electricity from central grids.

– Commercial and industrial sectors are showing a growing interest in distributed solar power generation due to various economic benefits and a constant source of energy to eliminate downtimes and equipment damage due to voltage fluctuations in conventional power grids. This has created a huge opportunity for rooftop solar in the country.

– The gradual shift from energy generation from conventional sources such as coal and natural gas to clean energy is expected to help grow the rooftop solar market in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The India rooftop solar market is fragmented. Some of the key players in this market include Cleantech Solar Energy India Pvt Ltd, Fourth Partner Energy Pvt Ltd, Amplus Solar Power Pvt Ltd, Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, and Growatt New Energy Technology CO.,LTD.

Key Market Trends:

Industrial Sector to Dominate the Market

– The industrial sector had dominated the rooftop solar market in recent years and is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period, owing to factors like high tariff rate of electricity from central grids, reduced payback period, and increasing demand for clean energy.

– The share of the industrial sector in solar rooftop installed capacity has grown each year, from a mere 32% in 2015 to 63% in 2019. This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period too.

– Solar power is now cheaper for industrial entities as compared to electricity from central grids. The average tariff from the central grid is around INR 6-11/kWh, while the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for rooftop solar averages around INR 3-5/kWh.

– The payback period for industrial consumers has come down to 3-4 years and is likely to further reduce with the advancement in technology, reduction in equipment costs, and rise in retail tariffs of industrial entities by ailing distribution utilities.

– Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to help grow the market in the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

