Roofing Market Exploring Huge Opportunities with Top Companies by 2027

Roofing products are used in various applications such as residential buildings, commercial buildings, and others. Commercial buildings accounted for the largest market share in the roofing market in 2019. Increased adoption of modern roofing materials such as bitumen, tile, metal, and others have changed the commercial construction such as industrial buildings in the last two decades. In addition, increase in migration of population in Europe has created the need for commercial construction, thereby boosting the demand for roofing products.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead, followed by North America and Europe. Roofing products witnessed a higher demand owing to longer life span, easy installation, and availability of eco-friendly roofing materials. Moreover, technological advancements such as introduction of green roofing, which protects the buildings from direct solar heat in summers and minimizes heat loss in winters through added insulation on the roof, further strengthens the market growth. In addition, surge in construction industry in the developing countries such as India, China, India, and Brazil are expected to increase the demand for roofing products.

Major Key Players of the Roofing Market are:

Owens Corning

Brass Monier Building Group

Etex

Saint-Gobain

Wienerberger AG

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Duro-Last, Inc.

Carlisle

Major Types of Roofing covered are:

Flat Roof

Slope Roof

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Roofing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Roofing market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Roofing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Roofing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Roofing market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Roofing market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Roofing market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

In the end, Roofing industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

