Roofing Chemicals Market 2021: Emerging Technologies, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2027

Roofing chemicals are used to provide better protection and durability to the roofing systems. These chemicals provide high reflectivity from natural elements and help in maintaining the temperature inside by enhancing the performance of the roofing system. These chemicals are primarily manufactured using rubber or modified bitumen. Bio-based roof coating chemicals are being increasingly adopted to reduce the carbon footprint.

The roofing chemicals market is expected to witness high growth owing to factors such as growing demands for energy efficient roof coatings coupled with rising construction industry. Growing focus towards green roofing systems further boosts the roofing chemicals market growth. However, high manufacturing and installation costs and lack of skilled labour negatively impacts the overall market growth. Nonetheless, emerging markets offer growth opportunities for the roofing chemicals market and the key players involved.

The “Global Roofing Chemicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of roofing chemicals market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global roofing chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading roofing chemicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global roofing chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as asphalt/bituminous, acrylic resin, epoxy resin, styrene and elastomers. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as membrane roofing, elastomeric roofing, bituminous roofing, metal roofing and plastic (PVC) roofing.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global roofing chemicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The roofing chemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting roofing chemicals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the roofing chemicals market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the roofing chemicals market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from roofing chemicals market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for roofing chemicals in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the roofing chemicals market.

The report also includes the profiles of key roofing chemicals companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

3M Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC

GAF Materials LLC

Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Owens Corning

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Company

