Roof Insulation Market: Detailed Segmentation and Forecast | Global Leading Profiles- Neo Thermal Insulation (India) Pvt. Ltd., Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Johns Manville, BASF SE

Market Insights

Roof insulation market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 14.07 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.40% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing popularity of the energy efficient building in construction industry will create new opportunity for the market.

Major Market Players Covered in The Roof Insulation Market Are:

The major players covered in the roof insulation market report are Neo Thermal Insulation (India) Pvt. Ltd., Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Johns Manville, BASF SE, 3M, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Paroc Group, Dow, Kingspan Group, GAF, Saint-Gobain, Aerolam Insulations Private Limited., Porosil Insulation Pvt. Ltd., Steel Tech India., Platinum Polymers Private Limited., A. M. Industries., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Roof Insulation Market Scope and Segments

Roof insulation market is segmented of the basis of product type, material and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of product type, the roof insulation market is segmented into batts & rolls, rigid insulation, reflective systems and others.

• The material segment of the roof insulation market is divided into glass wool, stone wool, plastic foam and others.

• The roof insulation market is also based on application into flat roofs and pitched roofs.

Based on regions, the Roof Insulation Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Roof Insulation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Roof Insulation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Roof Insulation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Roof Insulation

Chapter 4: Presenting Roof Insulation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Roof Insulation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

