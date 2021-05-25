Roof Coatings Market Incredible Growth to USD 1.94 billion at CAGR +3% by 2027 with RPM International Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, AkzoNobel NV, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

Roof Coatings Market Incredible Growth to USD 1.94 billion at CAGR +3% by 2027 with RPM International Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, AkzoNobel NV, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

Roof coating is an important product that offers thermal stability, increased durability, and better aesthetics to structures. Roof coatings perform a substantial function as they are the first line of defense against various environmental factors such as rain, sunlight, and wind. The product finds application in almost all residential and non-residential structures with varying designs of roofs such as flat, steep, low-steeped, and even zigzag. The various types of coatings include bituminous, elastomeric, acrylic, silicone, and epoxy.

The roof coating market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.59 Billion in 2021 to USD 1.94 Billion by 2027. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of +3% during the forecast period.

Roof coatings add to the lifespan of a structure, which makes them an economical and sustainable solution in the building and construction industry. The growing demand for durable and stiff structures for commercial buildings is likely to propel market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the vagaries of nature such as heavy rains, wind, and scorching heat cause frequent damage and reduce the durability of structures. Roof coatings help mitigate such damage.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global market include RPM International Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, AkzoNobel NV, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., Valspar Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Hempel A/S.

Request a sample copy of this report @ Click here: –

https://www.reportconsultant.com/request_sample.php?id=83535

Market Trends and Opportunities

The primary factor behind the growth of the global roof coatings market is the recovery of the global economy from the recent economic downturn. Moreover, the growing demand for roof coatings in the Asia Pacific region due to rise in construction activities is expected to give the market a shot in the arm. The advantages offered by roof coatings such as emittance and reflectivity are impelling construction companies to employ them in buildings.

Roof coatings eventually help in decreasing the heat buildup inside commercial and residential spaces. They also reduce the dependence on air-conditioning systems, hence decreasing pollution and saving energy. The rising consumption of white coatings for roofs of commercial buildings is also expected to intensify the demand for roof coatings over the forthcoming years. Additionally, the growing application of coil coatings containing IR reflective pigments and the availability of various shades is expected to bode well for the growth of the market. The roof coatings employed in production units are also likely to witness a rise in their demand during the forecast period.

Roof Coatings Market Segmentation

By Material

Elastomeric & Plastic

Bituminous

Tiles

Metals

Others

By Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

By Roof Type

Low Sloped Roof

Steep Sloped Roof

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Hospitality

Healthcare

Others

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: –

https://www.reportconsultant.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=83535

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Target Audience

Roof coating material producers

Raw material producers and suppliers

Roof coating distributors and traders

End-use sectors

Governments and R&D institutions

Market research and consulting firms

Associations and industry bodies

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Roof Coatings Market Overview

Chapter 2: Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3: Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4: Government Policy and News

Chapter 5: Global Roof Coatings Market Manufacturing Process

and Cost Structure

Chapter 6: Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 7: Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis Art Supplies

Chapter 9: Marketing Strategy

Chapter 10: 2021-2027 Roof Coatings Market Development Trend

Analysis

Chapter 11: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

About us:

Report Consultant is a prime destination for your business aptitude and analytical solutions because we provide qualitative and quantitative sources of information that are proficient to give one-stop solutions. We skillfully syndicate qualitative and quantitative research in exact proportions to have the best report, which not only gives the most recent insights but also assists you to grow.

Contact us:

Rianna Singh

(Report Consultant)

Contact No: +81-368444299

sales@reportconsultant.com

www.reportconsultant.com