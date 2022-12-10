Ronaldo benched against Morocco in World Cup quarterfinals

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from Portugal’s beginning lineup for the second straight match on the World Cup.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo will not play from the outset within the quarterfinal match in opposition to Morocco on Saturday, after beginning on the bench after which approaching as an alternative choice to the round-of-16 match in opposition to Switzerland.

Gonçalo Ramos, who scored a hat trick on Tuesday in Portugal’s 6-1 win over Switzerland on his first begin for Portugal, was once more chosen forward of Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is enjoying in his fifth and certain last World Cup.

He was omitted of the lineup in opposition to the Swiss after coach Fernando Santos expressed frustration about his group captain’s perspective within the earlier recreation.

Santos later stated Ronaldo was “not completely happy” to be instructed he was being benched, however by no means threatened to depart the World Cup due to the choice.

Ronaldo, the all-time main scorer in males’s worldwide soccer with 118 objectives, finally got here in as a substitute within the 74th minute. He had appeared considerably disconnected from the remainder of the squad after the match, and had already proven a poor perspective after being substituted within the final group recreation in opposition to South Korea.

Ronaldo was coming off lackluster performances within the group stage, although he scored within the 3-2 win in opposition to Ghana to grow to be the primary participant to attain in 5 World Cups. He has performed in each version of the event since 2006.

Portugal’s different starters in opposition to Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium included João Félix, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Otávio.

Portugal is attempting to make it to the final 4 for the third time, having completed third in 1966 and fourth in 2006. It hadn’t gotten previous the spherical of 16 since that event in Germany 16 years in the past.

