Ronald Reagan’s Son Drops Dad’s Name As He Drags Kari Lake On Twitter

Michael Reagan expressed a scarcity of religion in former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and stated his father “can be embarrassed” by her talking engagement at a dinner named after the late president.

Reagan, chairman and president of The Reagan Legacy Basis, took intention at Lake for talking on the Conservative Political Motion Convention’s Ronald Reagan dinner this weekend.

The dinner, which featured Glenn Beck as its speaker final 12 months, supplied Lake a chance to deal with one in all her biggest hits: election falsehoods.

“My father can be embarrassed for the Republican Celebration understanding the Kari Lake is talking on the Ronald Reagan Dinner tonite @CPAC #embarrassing,” Reagan wrote.

He later expressed his concern about Lake, who received a straw ballot relating to vice presidential picks at CPAC, as a possible determine in the way forward for the Republican Celebration.

“Put Lake on the Ticket in 24 can be assure win for Biden,” Reagan added in his tweet.

Reagan has gone after Lake and her hefty election lies in current months.

He questioned whether or not the Republican Celebration “realized something” within the wake of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ victory over Lake within the gubernatorial election final 12 months.

“We have to be the Celebration of Reagan once more not Trump..,” the late president’s son wrote.

Reagan, in one other tweet final month, additionally weighed in on an Arizona appeals court docket rejecting Lake’s problem of her election loss.

“Hypothesis will not be proof..She Misplaced..,” he tweeted.

