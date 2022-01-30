Ron Perlman Leaves Message to Those Who Criticized ‘Don’t Look Up’: ‘Fuck You’

Ron Perlman leaves a message for those who criticized ‘Don’t Look Up’: ‘Fuck you’

The actor didn’t mince his words and lashed out at the critics of the Adam McKay-directed for Netflix film.

Ron Perlman’s response was as cute as the character he plays in Don’t Look Up. In the face of much criticism of the end result of the long-awaited production, the 71-year-old actor left nothing unsaid.

“Fuck you, your conceit and that constant need to badmouth everything just because you need a little attention when you’re talking about something you have no idea how to manage,” the actor shot in an interview with The Independent. “It’s corrupt. it’s sick It’s perverted,” he concluded.

Perlman played the role of Colonel Drask, a veteran tasked with commanding the mission to destroy the comet that was threatening Earth. The film premiered on Netflix in late 2021 and was one of the platform’s biggest bets, with Adam McKay commanding a luxury cast that included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance and Timothée Chalamet.

According to Perlman, the outpouring of criticism of the film is due to “being a part of how the internet nearly destroyed journalism.” “And journalism is now trying everything to keep it relevant.” Remember NiT’s review of the film.

Take the opportunity to remind yourself which movies are premiering in 2022 that you shouldn’t miss. Click on the gallery to find out.