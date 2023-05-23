Ron DeSantis’s Reality – The New York Times

Trump’s maintain on the Republican citizens has at all times been tenuous. He has by no means received the vast majority of voters in a contested Republican main. On the Republican Nationwide Committee’s winter assembly in California this 12 months, one delegate advised me that occasion insiders estimated that about 30 to 35 p.c of Republican voters have been unshakably with Trump, whereas one other, smaller group was comfy with him because the nominee whereas contemplating different choices.

For different candidates, these numbers make up a highway map to victory: Consolidate the vast majority of Republicans who would favor a special nominee. This group contains factions just like the Tea Celebration conservatives who backed Senator Ted Cruz of Texas within the 2016 main and the business-focused moderates who backed candidates like Gov. John Kasich of Ohio in 2016.

Interesting to them is a tough activity. These teams have traditionally opposed Trump for various causes and no candidate has efficiently introduced them collectively, however the situations for an anti-Trump coalition are there.

One route for a candidate like DeSantis or Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who joined the Republican discipline yesterday, is to win the nomination with out crossing Trump. As my colleague Nate Cohn wrote, one technique for defeating Trump could possibly be to embody his political message with out taking him on straight. For some Republicans, it is a welcome route. My reporting made clear that given the legal investigations Trump faces, some rivals have banked on him to implode on his personal.

Nonetheless, that technique is passive, which may play into Trump’s palms. Exterior the Manhattan courthouse on the day that Trump was arraigned on fraud costs associated to his 2016 marketing campaign, the conservative media provocateur Jack Posobiec mentioned that individuals near Trump’s marketing campaign predicted that extra indictments would embolden his candidacy, not imperil it. He mentioned they believed Trump would have the chance to impress voters by portray regulation enforcement as politically motivated and out to stifle his candidacy.