Ron DeSantis’s Reality – The New York Times

The political fortunes of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have reversed over the previous six months. After his re-election as Florida’s governor, DeSantis seemed like a powerful potential presidential candidate whereas Trump grappled with authorized and private challenges. Now, Trump leads in opinion polling, DeSantis has struggled to solidify his star standing and, in some corners, there’s a rising sense that Trump’s nomination for president is inevitable.
I’d warning towards that feeling, irrespective of the way it appears to be like for Trump for the time being. After months of reporting on the early levels of the 2024 presidential race, I’ve seen how narratives can miss essential elements shaping the race. And that’s how typical knowledge begins to take form in a manner that’s divorced from proof or knowledge. (See: expectations of a Republican wave in final 12 months’s midterm elections.)
DeSantis is predicted to formally enter the race as quickly as tomorrow. Listed here are two narratives about his candidacy that would use revising.
Narrative 1: DeSantis is toast.
Actuality: There’s a gap for a Trump different, whether or not it’s DeSantis or another person.
Trump’s maintain on the Republican citizens has at all times been tenuous. He has by no means received the vast majority of voters in a contested Republican main. On the Republican Nationwide Committee’s winter assembly in California this 12 months, one delegate advised me that occasion insiders estimated that about 30 to 35 p.c of Republican voters have been unshakably with Trump, whereas one other, smaller group was comfy with him because the nominee whereas contemplating different choices.
For different candidates, these numbers make up a highway map to victory: Consolidate the vast majority of Republicans who would favor a special nominee. This group contains factions just like the Tea Celebration conservatives who backed Senator Ted Cruz of Texas within the 2016 main and the business-focused moderates who backed candidates like Gov. John Kasich of Ohio in 2016.
Interesting to them is a tough activity. These teams have traditionally opposed Trump for various causes and no candidate has efficiently introduced them collectively, however the situations for an anti-Trump coalition are there.
One route for a candidate like DeSantis or Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who joined the Republican discipline yesterday, is to win the nomination with out crossing Trump. As my colleague Nate Cohn wrote, one technique for defeating Trump could possibly be to embody his political message with out taking him on straight. For some Republicans, it is a welcome route. My reporting made clear that given the legal investigations Trump faces, some rivals have banked on him to implode on his personal.
Nonetheless, that technique is passive, which may play into Trump’s palms. Exterior the Manhattan courthouse on the day that Trump was arraigned on fraud costs associated to his 2016 marketing campaign, the conservative media provocateur Jack Posobiec mentioned that individuals near Trump’s marketing campaign predicted that extra indictments would embolden his candidacy, not imperil it. He mentioned they believed Trump would have the chance to impress voters by portray regulation enforcement as politically motivated and out to stifle his candidacy.
Posobiec pointed to the information media consideration, elevated fund-raising and the bump in polling that Trump secured after his indictment.
Narrative 2: DeSantis’s largest downside is Donald Trump.
Actuality: Sure, however he has one other downside to confront first.
DeSantis now not scares away candidates who have been as soon as deferential to his standing because the front-runner within the Trump-alternative sweepstakes. Final week, a number of Republican governors made notable strikes: Doug Burgum of North Dakota — a former Microsoft government — made overtures towards becoming a member of the 2024 discipline, and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia launched an commercial linking himself to Ronald Reagan. Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire additionally mentioned he was fascinated with becoming a member of the race, days after a report that former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey may be a part of as effectively.
These actions present a celebration unintimidated by DeSantis’s candidacy and are additional proof that his marketing campaign’s first activity is to not overtake Trump, however to steer main voters and opponents that he’s the strongest rival to Trump. On the R.N.C. assembly, a Trump adviser advised me that his marketing campaign would love for the sphere to get to 10 candidates. “Extra is healthier for us,” the adviser mentioned, invoking the logic that a number of candidates polling in single digits would harm DeSantis’s means to place collectively a coalition.
DeSantis’s delicate activity was on show two months in the past, when he introduced an isolationist view on the battle in Ukraine, a transparent play for Trump’s supporters. DeSantis’s assertion drew backlash from commentators and Republican donors, and two different presidential hopefuls — former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina and former Vice President Mike Pence — used it to assault him.
Such is the hazard of DeSantis’s distinctive electoral place: As he enters the race because the established Trump different, he incurs the ire of different rivals searching for to raise themselves.
When DeSantis broadcasts his candidacy this week, he shall be an underdog, however he isn’t a protracted shot. Nobody who has raised greater than $110 million is.
