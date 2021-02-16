Romania Power EPC Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Romelectro S.A, Mytilineos SA., Electroalfa, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd, Enel SpA, Siemens AG, E.ON SE, Trina Solar Ltd

The Romania Power EPC Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The power EPC market in Romania is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2.05% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Factors, such as the rising development of power generation infrastructure, spurred by increasing demand for electricity in the country are expected to drive the market. However, the lack of investment in the power industry due to unpredictable government policies, which is making hard for energy developers to draft long-term strategies and deterring investment is expected to restrain the market studied.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153818/romania-power-epc-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=Mccourier&Mode=12

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Romania Power EPC Market:

Romelectro S.A, Mytilineos SA., Electroalfa, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd, Enel SpA, Siemens AG, E.ON SE, Trina Solar Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends

– Hydropower is expected to dominate the market owing to the upcoming projects in the country.

– The Romanian government remains determined to slowly phase out coal-based thermal power plants to combat climate change and to ensure the sustainability of the electricity sector by ramping up investments in the nuclear and across the wind, solar, gas, and biomass as a critical part of its sustainable development strategy. This is expected to provide a great opportunity for the market in the near future.

– Renewal of the aging power generation fleet in the country is expected to drive the EPC market in the country.

Hydropower Generation to Dominate the Market

– Romania, with many rivers, posses a huge potential for hydropower generation. As of 2019, the country has 603 hydropower plants with an installed capacity of 6,340 MCCOURIER. However, the hydroelectric power output fell by 13.4% to 15.82 TWh in 2019 due to the growing generation from other sources.

– However, with an expected increase in the demand of electricity owing to population increase and industrialization, numerous new projects are expected to come up driving the market during the forecast period.

– In November 2019, Sate-owned company Hidroelectrica commissioned a 12MCCOURIER power plant at Breteaon Strei river, in Hunedoara county. The plant is a first automated plant in Romania and can be remotely operated. The construction for the plant started in 2008 and investment of EUR 500 million was made. Furthermore, the Hidroelectrica company plans to install the automation technology to each of its 200 hydropower plants in operation.

– Thus, with the upcoming new projects, hydropower generation is expected to dominate the market.

Renewal of the Aging Power Generation Fleet

– The electricity sector plays an essential role in the Romania’s development, with a strong influence on economic competitiveness, life quality, and the environment. To meet consumers expectations in the long run, the Romanian energy sector must become cleaner, more economically robust, and technologically advanced.

– As part of its Energy Strategy Outlook to 2030, the government plans to extensively promote the replacement of aging power generation fleet across the country. A considerable share of the baseload power generation power plants in the country are nearing their end of life, and some are already economically inefficient and too polluting.

– The replacement of power generation capacities is expected to require investments of EUR 7-14 billion by 2030, depending on the development scenario, and the government has been actively promoting new power generation sources in the country, including nuclear, wind, solar, and hydropower.

– In addition, the government also plans to fast-track the construction of long-delayed power plant projects in the country. The nuclear project is expected to be the largest potential sector for investment in the Romanian energy sector over the next decades. The country has two power units in operation with around 1300 MCCOURIERe power capacity, supplying approximately 17% of Romania’s total electricity production, and is planning to expand its nuclear power programme.

– Thus, the new investment to renewal or refurbish the aging power infrastructure is expected to drive the studied market during the forecast period.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

Influence Of The Romania Power EPC Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Romania Power EPC market.

– Romania Power EPC market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Romania Power EPC market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Romania Power EPC market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Romania Power EPC market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Romania Power EPC market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153818/romania-power-epc-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=Mccourier&Mode=12

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Romania Power EPC Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com