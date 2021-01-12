Romania Oil and Gas Downstream Market 2021 Business Opportunities – OMV Petrom SA, Rompetrol SA, Lukoil Oil Company

Romania Oil and Gas Downstream Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Romania Oil and Gas Downstream Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Romanian oil and gas downstream market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 2%, during the forecast period of 2021 – 2025.

Factors, such as upgradation of the current downstream infrastructure and increasing investment in the refining and the petrochemical sectors, are expected to drive the market studied. However, on the flip side, there has been a decrease in the oil processing capacity from 35 million metric ton in 2000, to 13.5 million metric ton in 2018, due to less oil and gas processing infrastructure in the country. This, in turn, is expected to restrain the market, during the forecast period.

The petrochemical segment is expected to be the most significant sector, due to the industrialization of the chemical industry, during the forecast period.

Digitalization and modernization of the refining and petrochemical sectors are expected to reduce the refining costs and process losses. This, in turn, is expected to create an opportunity for the market in the future.

Competitive Landscape

The Romanian oil and gas downstream market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players are OMV Petrom SA, Rompetrol SA, Lukoil Oil Company, Serinus Energy Company, and Total SA.

Scope of the Report

Key Market Trends:

Petrochemical Sector is Expected to Dominate the Market

– Romania’s government is planning to expand its petrochemical industry in the future. This growth can be attributed to the growing population in the country and an improvement in the living standards of the country. Although renewable energy sources are gaining popularity around the country, petroleum fuel remains a major energy source.

– This trend is expected to continue for the next few decades and benefit all the sectors of the petroleum industry. In 2018, Rompetrol Raffinate and OMV Petrom announced that they may continue investing in the downstream sector.

– In 2018, Rompetrol Rafinare, the only company in Romania operating petrochemical facilities, announced the restart of the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plant, on the platform of Petromidia refinery.

– Furthermore, by the end of 2018, OMV Petrom announced that it explored the possibility to develop petrochemical activities at Petrobrazi refinery, by building a petrochemical plant, according to the strategy of Austrias OMV for the period 2018-2025.

– Thus, such developments and the expansion projects in the country are expected to drive the market studied, during the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

