Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is dead

He was 80 years old and had been in the band since 1963. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died. The London-born British musician turned 80. The cause of death was not disclosed. “He died peacefully in a hospital in London, surrounded by his family,” said a representative in a statement quoted by the Daily Mail.

Charlie Watts has been with the Rolling Stones since 1963 – he joined the group a year after it was founded. In addition to being a musician, Watts had a talent as a graphic artist and even designed several of the band’s projects.

Besides founders Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, he is the only member who has played on all of the Rolling Stones’ studio records. He also toured with his own group, Charlie Watts Quintet, which was more related to jazz.