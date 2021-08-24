Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is dead

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 24, 2021
0

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is dead

He was 80 years old and had been in the band since 1963. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died. The London-born British musician turned 80. The cause of death was not disclosed. “He died peacefully in a hospital in London, surrounded by his family,” said a representative in a statement quoted by the Daily Mail.

Charlie Watts has been with the Rolling Stones since 1963 – he joined the group a year after it was founded. In addition to being a musician, Watts had a talent as a graphic artist and even designed several of the band’s projects.

Besides founders Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, he is the only member who has played on all of the Rolling Stones’ studio records. He also toured with his own group, Charlie Watts Quintet, which was more related to jazz.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 24, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Biden administration transfers Guantanamo detainees for the first time | free press

Biden administration transfers Guantanamo detainees for the first time | free press

July 19, 2021
Photo of The reopening of the cinemas is taking shape

The reopening of the cinemas is taking shape

November 19, 2020
Photo of Passauer adheres to the exit restrictions | Free press

Passauer adheres to the exit restrictions | Free press

November 29, 2020
Photo of The Myanmar ambassador is not allowed to enter the embassy | Free press

The Myanmar ambassador is not allowed to enter the embassy | Free press

April 8, 2021
Back to top button