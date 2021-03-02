Role of the Bundestag at Ceta: judgment expected | Free press

The protest against the EU’s trade deal with Canada has not stopped. Karlsruhe is now deciding on the first of several lawsuits. Does that mean the breakthrough for the Ceta opponents?

Karlsruhe (dpa) – Due to the controversial European-Canadian Ceta trade agreement, several lawsuits are pending in the Federal Constitutional Court – Karlsruhe judges announce a first ruling today.

In the proceedings, the left-wing parliamentary group accused the Bundestag of having decided only to comment on Ceta, not on a law. In doing so, he had failed to fulfill his obligations to participate in European integration. (Az.2 BvE 4/16)

The decision of the statement was requested by the CDU / CSU and SPD in September 2016. The left speaks of a carte blanche for the federal government. However, during the October 13 hearing, doubts were raised about the admissibility of her organ complaint.

In the organ dispute procedure, Karlsruhe decides on conflicts between the highest federal bodies over their rights and obligations under the constitution. Individual members of the Bundestag or parliamentary groups can also file a lawsuit. In this case, however, the judges seemed to see a problem – because the majority in the Bundestag had come to an opposing legal opinion.

The Bundestag has the right to participate, for example when powers are transferred from national to EU institutions. The federal government must base its negotiations at European level on a statement from the Bundestag.

The left-wing faction is also suing the federal government for Ceta. The Second Senate will decide on this second complaint and some pending constitutional complaints from other plaintiffs at a later date. In 2016, he allowed German participation in an emergency procedure. However, the federal government had to ensure, among other things, that Germany would leave the agreement in case of doubt. A stop from Ceta is still possible.

Ceta has been provisionally in effect since September 21, 2017, but only in areas where EU jurisdiction is undisputed. For the agreement to be fully effective, it must be ratified by the parliaments of all EU Member States. That happened only partially. In Germany, Ceta cannot be ratified until the federal constitutional court has ruled on the complaints.

