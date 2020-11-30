Rogério Samora undresses in the solidarity artistic calendar

The actor posed for Margarida Dias in a reflection on imprisonment. 25 percent of the proceeds go to the Food Emergency Network.

The idea came from Rogério Samora, for whom “the strange months of imprisonment have shown in a very cruel way that nothing is guaranteed”. Through the lens of Margarida Dias, the actor appears naked in an artistic reflection that gave way to a calendar of solidarity. According to the authors, the result is “the body as the scene of spasms and questions, a fragile shell with features that allow us to pour inside”.

For Isabel Jonet, supporter of the Food Emergency Network, “Rogério Samora’s initiative to expose his naked body in an inhospitable scenario is a cry of soul and solidarity with all those who today feel completely alone and are left to their fate” . .

There are a total of 3,500 copies available for sale in several stores such as Fnac for € 10. For every calendar sold, 25 percent of the value is donated to the Food Emergency Network. Calendars can also be found online.

A job for two as an actor and photographer.