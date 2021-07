Rogério Samora hospitalized after cardiopulmonary arrest

The actor recorded the soap opera “Amor Amor”.

Actor Rogério Samora suffered cardiopulmonary arrest while recording the soap opera “Amor Amor”. The news was spread by SIC and SP Television, who are tracking the whole situation. The actor is now being observed in the Amadora Sintra Hospital, where he is to be transported immediately.

