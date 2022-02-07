Rodrigo Lourenço is the big winner of ‘The Voice Portugal’

The RTP1 program ended later than expected this Sunday, February 6th.

The finalists of this edition.

Rodrigo Lourenço is the big winner of this edition of The Voice Portugal. The rival of António Zambujo’s team won the final this Sunday February 6th. He received a contract with Universal Music Portugal, a car and a course in jazz and modern music at the Universidade Lusíada.

Second and third were João Leote (from Marisa Liz’s team) and Daniel Fernandes (whose mentor was Diogo Piçarra). The special guests at the gala, moderated by Catarina Furtado, were Nenny, Fernando Daniel with Piruka, Paulo de Carvalho, Anselmo Ralph, Rita Rocha, Gisela João and Vitorino.

After this edition there is a new season of “The Voice Kids” to be released soon on RTP. The big news that has already come forward is that Bárbara Tinoco will be one of the mentors. Next Sunday the 13th sees the return of “Got Talent Portugal” starring Sílvia Alberto.