RØDE’s New NT1 5th Generation Condenser Microphone Is The First With 32-Bit Float Digital Output

Australian audio model RØDE has introduced its newest product launch. The RØDE NT1 fifth Technology condenser microphone may flip the house recording market on its head, because of some very intelligent and patent-pending innovation that makes this microphone a really refined recording software.

The unique RØDE NT1 microphone was the corporate’s first condenser microphone when it launched greater than three many years in the past. Since then, the NT1 has clocked up gross sales of a staggering six million items, placing it up with different business icons just like the SM7B from Shure. Now the following era NT1 is being launched right now with some groundbreaking new options.

The NT1 fifth Technology has the identical wealthy sound high quality that made earlier variations profitable. Nevertheless, this model of the NT1 options RØDE’s new patent-pending Twin Join output, offering XLR and USB connectivity. In fact, there are different microphones with twin outputs just like the Shure SM7V and Samson Q9U, however RØDE’s NT1 fifth Technology is the world’s first “unclippable” 32-bit float digital output, in addition to some superior digital sign processing that makes it a really versatile recording software.

The RØDE NT1 fifth Technology condenser microphone is provided with a shock mount and pop filter. RØDE

On the coronary heart of the NT1 fifth Technology is similar gold-sputtered, one-inch HF6 diaphragm capsule launched with the launch of RØDE’s NT1 4th Technology. The capsule has a transparent and centered prime finish, loads of element within the midrange, and luggage of bass, making it a really perfect broadcast microphone for speak reveals. Nevertheless, it’s additionally excellent at dealing with larger feels like drums and electrical devices. In some methods, it has the robustness of a dynamic microphone however with the nuances that solely a condenser usually captures. It’s an extremely versatile microphone to have in a equipment bag. I used it with a foam windshield as an alternative of the provided pop display screen and it nonetheless had loads of definition.

With its tightly centered cardioid polar sample, clean frequency response and wonderful sensitivity, this microphone is ideal for recording vocals and speech. It additionally shines when recording acoustic and electrical devices, drums and percussion. The self-noise degree of simply 4dBA makes it the world’s quietest studio condenser microphone. And due to its excessive SPL (sound strain degree), the NT1 fifth Technology can deal with virtually any supply, even the loudest of sounds at a dwell gig.

Essentially the most obvious innovation with this new microphone is having the selection of XLR and USB connectors. Twin-Join permits customers to hook as much as a typical audio interface, mixer, console or different audio tools by way of a standard XLR connector for an analog workflow. Alternatively, the microphone may be related on to a pc utilizing its USB interface for plug-and-play recording.

The RØDE NT1 fifth Technology condenser microphone is obtainable in silver and black. RØDE

When utilizing the USB connection, the NT1 fifth Technology turns into the world’s first microphone with a 32-bit float digital output. This audio format can seize the total dynamic vary of the microphone whereas enabling customers to regulate the degrees after recording. This flexibility permits customers to file sounds from a whisper to a scream with out worrying about setting the proper acquire degree. There’s zero likelihood of the sign clipping. That might lower down the time wanted to seize the right take.

The NT1 fifth Technology’s digital output additionally has RØDE’s ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamp and ultra-high-resolution analog-to-digital conversion, with pattern charges as much as 192kHz. An on-board DSP lets customers apply superior APHEX audio processing to recordings, together with a compressor, noise gate, two-step high-pass filter, plus the legendary Aural Exciter and Huge Backside results.

All of the processor settings are accessible utilizing RØDE’s free RØDE Central and RØDE Join apps. There are a few processing modes on provide: the VoxLab editor offers simple controls for including Depth, Sparkle and Punch, making it easy to get an amazing sound.

With each XLR and USB connectors, the RØDE NT1 fifth Technology condenser microphone is flexible. … [+] It is the world’s first condenser microphone with “unclippable” 32-bit float digital output. RØDE

The opposite mode is a complicated editor, which provides granular management over each processing facet. As much as eight NT1 fifth Technology microphones may be related to a single laptop for multitrack recording, even on Home windows working techniques, because of RØDE’s personal ASIO driver. This microphone creates an all-in-one digital recording studio. My solely slight misgiving is the dearth of zero-latency headphone monitoring on the microphone, so customers must depend on monitoring from the DAW with a slight latency.

In contrast to many microphones, RØDE has included a studio-grade shock mount and pop filter so customers can get going instantly. There are additionally high-quality XLR and USB cables included. Every microphone is constructed at RØDE’s state-of-the-art services in Sydney. It’s so good to see an organization holding its manufacturing in-house with out outsourcing as some producers have executed, typically with an impression on high quality.

The microphone’s HF6 capsule is manufactured to sub-micron tolerances to make sure tonality and frequency response consistency. The microphone additionally has an inside shock mount that makes it attainable to make use of the NT1 fifth Technology with a tough mount. The microphone’s physique is machined from aluminum and out there in black or silver. The floor of the microphone’s physique appears comparatively proof against scuffs and scratches and the RØDE features a 10-year guarantee as normal.

On the coronary heart of the NT1 fifth Technology is similar gold-sputtered, one-inch HF6 diaphragm capsule … [+] launched with the launch of RØDE’s NT1 4th Technology. The capsule has a transparent and centered prime finish, loads of element within the midrange and luggage of bass that makes it a really perfect broadcast microphone for speak reveals. RØDE

Verdict: I’ve had an opportunity to check drive the RØDE NT1 fifth Technology condenser microphone and the very first thing I observed was how simple it’s to drive. As a result of it’s a condenser, the acquire degree doesn’t have to be cranked up excessive and the self-noise degree is beautifully low. The general sound high quality depends upon the audio interface, but when the microphone is related in USB mode, it advantages from the very quiet built-in Revolution preamp and people versatile Aphex settings.

I really like the best way the sound of the microphone may be rapidly tailor-made utilizing the VoxLab Editor, including additional depth, sparkle and punch to the sound for that legendary FM Radio character or another sound the person fancies attempting. Maybe the most effective perform of all is the 32-bit float digital output. Capturing the total dynamic vary of any sound with out fussing round with the acquire setting makes post-production really easy. It’s the same idea to capturing a digital picture in RAW mode, the place you may apply edits afterward. It may very well be an extremely common function, particularly for dwelling studio use.

My solely slight disappointment is the absence of zero-latency headphone monitoring output on the microphone when utilized in USB mode. Nonetheless, it’s not an enormous deal as a result of there are settings within the new RØDE Join software program that may modify the buffer measurement of the microphone to make sure as low latency from the DAW software program as attainable. The brand new RØDE NT1 fifth Technology will get a simple Extremely Really useful from me.

Pricing & Availability: The RØDE NT1 fifth Technology condenser microphone is obtainable for pre-order from Amazon and can price $259.

Extra information: www.rode.com

Options: