RØDE Updates The Classic NT-USB Condenser Mic With New Features

Australian audio firm RØDE has right this moment introduced the long-awaited successor to the well-regarded NT-USB microphone, a standby for a lot of podcasters and reside streamers. The brand-new NT-USB+ is carefully primarily based on its legendary predecessor – the RØDE NT-USB, launched in 2014. The brand new model gives the identical professional-grade high quality with some next-generation options.

The NT-USB+ is compact and moveable, making it excellent for musicians, podcasters, streamers and anybody who must seize studio-quality sound anyplace. It’s beautifully well-built at RØDE’s Australian manufacturing facility and every microphone is rigorously examined and inspected earlier than being boxed up.

Contained in the NT-USB+ is a studio-grade condenser capsule with a good cardioid polar sample that evokes the sound of a basic large-diaphragm condenser microphone. The sound is heat and clear, with a full frequency response and tight cardioid polar sample for targeted audio. It jogs my memory of the previous AT-2022 mic that’s been probably the most in style fashions for years.

The NT-USB+ excels in the whole lot from vocals and speech to acoustic guitar and different devices. The condenser is extremely delicate and might decide up the quietest of sounds. Though you possibly can flip down the sensitivity, the NT-USB+ works greatest in a room that’s been acoustically handled as, like most condenser mics, it might probably decide up undesirable acoustics.

New to this newest model is RØDE’s ultra-low-noise and high-gain Revolution preamp that was launched lately with the excellent RØDECaster Professional mixing desk. The preamp has a excessive output and a really low noise flooring. The processor contained in the NT-USB+ has a high-resolution 24-bit/48kHz analog-to-digital converter for producing skilled digital sound with distinctive readability.

The NT-USB+ has a high-power headphone output that gives zero-latency monitoring, full with degree and blend controls for balancing the sound between the microphone and the supply audio from the host pc. The headphone amp is totally silent with out even a touch of background hiss when idling.

In contrast to its predecessor, the NT-USB+ has a USB-C output which replaces the chunky USB-B port used on the older model. The microphone is plug-and-play and might work with PCs, Macs, smartphones and tablets with out drivers. The NT-USB+ additionally has an inside DSP for superior audio processing powered by APHEX. The results on supply could be accessed utilizing the RØDE Join software program, together with a compressor, noise gate, and the legendary Aural Exciter and Massive Backside results that may add sparkle and oomph to any voice or instrument.

To make sure no pops and plosives are heard, the RØDE NT-USB+ features a detachable pop filter that may be changed with a foam windshield if that’s what you like. The microphone additionally has a sturdy desktop mount for attaching to a growth arm or the provided mini tripod stand.

Verdict: RØDE has scored one other win with the all-new NT-USB+ condenser microphone. It’s improved on its predecessor by providing a USB-C output, built-in APHEX results and that excellent RØDE Revolution preamp. At 24-bit/48kHZ, the sound high quality is past CD high quality and greater than ample for many customers. The pure heat and targeted cardioid pickup sample produces an irresistible tone. Entry to these APHEX results is through the free RØDE Join software program, which gives a noise gate, high-pass filter and different results that may add broadcast persona to any sound. If you would like a high-quality USB mic for podcasting, streaming or recording music, the RØDE NT-USB+ is a brand new basic.

Pricing & Availability: The RØDE NT-USB+ microphone is out there now and prices $179.

Extra information: www.rode.com

