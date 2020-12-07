“Roda Bota Fora” is back for a Christmas special and tour in 2021

The group meets for two new stand-up comedy shows in Lisbon and a national tour.

The group meets again.

The humorous show “Roda Bota Fora” is back. The formula is simple: first, each of the six comedians takes the stage alone for ten minutes of stand-up comedy and then takes part in a battle of quick jokes in which the jury is the audience.

The group, whose tour has been canceled due to the pandemic, returns to effect with two special Christmas shows on the next December 15th and 22nd at 8:30 pm at the Teatro Villaret in Lisbon. They also announce the national tour that will start in February 2021 and will pass through Porto, Coimbra, Mafra, Porto Mós, Guimarães and Lisbon.

Guilherme Fonseca, Pedro Durão, Pedro Sousa, Diogo Abreu, Daniel Carapeto and Duarte Correia da Silva are not only back on stage, but are also meeting to realize the series “EGO”, which premiered on the YouTube channel in February Fox Comedy Portugal.

Tickets for the special Christmas shows in Lisbon are now available for € 15.