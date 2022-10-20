Rockstar will soon be allowing Red Dead Online players on Stadia to transfer their saves

Rockstar will lastly enable Crimson Useless On-line Stadia customers to switch their sport knowledge to different platforms. After practically a month of wrangling with the corporate, gamers lastly obtained excellent news concerning the sport on the soon-to-be defunct platform.

The method is but to start, and sure circumstances have been imposed by Rockstar Video games, however gamers are ecstatic that their hard-earned sport progress is not going to be misplaced. In keeping with Rockstar, gamers will be capable of export their Crimson Useless On-line cash, Gold Bars, XP, Function XP, and Function Tokens to PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One.

Rockstar will enable Crimson Useless On-line gamers to switch their sport knowledge from Stadia

On October 20, 2022, YouTuber ColorTV posted a tweet informing Crimson Useless On-line Stadia customers about Rockstar’s determination to permit gamers emigrate their video games. The YouTuber struggled for a month making an attempt to contact Rockstar Assist for a one-time switch of the sport and eventually obtained a optimistic response from the corporate.

ATTENTION ALL RDO PLAYERS ON STADIA – @RockstarGames has lastly reached out to me with some excellent news!!! See their message under! ATTENTION ALL RDO PLAYERS ON STADIA – @RockstarGames has lastly reached out to me with some excellent news!!! See their message under! https://t.co/6RlUWZB3vA

Rockstar Video games reached out to ColorTV by way of Twitter and introduced that every one lively Crimson Useless On-line gamers who performed the sport 30 days previous to Google’s announcement of Stadia’s closure would be capable of switch their knowledge to different gaming platforms. gamers should have already got an present account on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One.

To start, gamers should join their goal sport account to their Rockstar Social Membership account. After doing so, they will contact Rockstar Assist for additional assist with the method.

There was no approach to switch multiplayer sport knowledge to different platforms previous to this, however now that Rockstar has supplied official assist, gamers can proceed to play the sport on Stadia earlier than migrating to a different platform.

How did gamers react to the information?

The Crimson Useless On-line group erupted with pleasure as quickly because the information broke. Rockstar’s determination to permit gamers emigrate their knowledge has been lauded by a variety of gamers and sport knowledge miners. Ben, a well known Rockstar Video games informant, praised the corporate for standing by gamers.

@ItsColourTV Actually superior to see this! Nice stuff Rockstar! @ItsColourTV Actually superior to see this! Nice stuff Rockstar!

One other participant, Ash, expressed gratitude to ColourTV for his or her efforts within the matter.

@ItsColourTV @RockstarGames bestie thanks for being in our nook on this, i actually don’t assume this might have occurred with out you @ItsColourTV @RockstarGames bestie thanks for being in our nook on this, i actually don’t assume this might have occurred with out you

Nevertheless, consumer Fernando Martinez warned gamers about coping with Rockstar Video games Assist.

What triggered the difficulty to achieve consideration?

On September 29, 2022, Google introduced that its Stadia gaming platform can be shutting down. Since then, gamers have contacted sport builders requesting that their sport progress be transferred to different platforms.

ColourTV, who had practically 6,000 hours of gameplay on the platform, requested Rockstar to assist him switch his character. The gaming firm didn’t reply for an prolonged time period, and the difficulty gained consideration within the gaming group.

