Rockstar has started Red Dead Online save transfer progress for players

Crimson Lifeless On-line gamers on Google Stadia are overjoyed as a result of Rockstar Video games has begun the method of porting the sport to different platforms. After almost a month of wrestle, gamers obtained excellent news on October 20, 2022, and the method has already begun two days later.

Whereas there are a number of necessities to satisfy earlier than being eligible for migration, Rockstar has offered some further advantages to gamers who’re competent and have efficiently ported the sport.

Crimson Lifeless On-line gamers can now switch their saved progress from Stadia to different platforms

On October 22, YouTuber ColourTV shared a tweet informing Stadia customers about Rockstar’s initiative to switch Crimson Lifeless On-line to different gaming platforms. They said that the method has begun for some customers and that others will observe quickly.

Rockstar has begun the character switch course of for some Stadia gamers! I’ll preserve you guys up to date on the way it goes. Rockstar has begun the character switch course of for some Stadia gamers! I’ll preserve you guys up to date on the way it goes.

ColourTV beforehand said that Rockstar will permit gamers to switch their RDO$, XP, Function XP, Gold Bars, and different earned gadgets to new platforms. Nonetheless, they declare that gamers have obtained their lifetime earnings after being transferred to new platforms. This has delighted Crimson Lifeless On-line gamers, who now have extra money than they did on Stadia.

It looks like Rockstar is transferring the quantities that was earned total within the lifetime of the character, not the present balances. @AshhRDO obtained about 1 million {dollars} in her new Xbox account, however her steadiness on Stadia was considerably much less. It looks like Rockstar is transferring the quantities that was earned total within the lifetime of the character, not the present balances. @AshhRDO obtained about 1 million {dollars} in her new Xbox account, however her steadiness on Stadia was considerably much less. https://t.co/9y0XXdfe3B

It is very important be aware that Rockstar has determined to depart some gadgets aside and as an alternative present cash for the switch.

See also "I do see that" - Scarra claims he notices more female fans when he's around Sykkuno I assume this is sensible as I do not assume Rockstar goes to switch our gadgets and something we purchased. I assume this is sensible as I do not assume Rockstar goes to switch our gadgets and something we purchased.

In accordance with ColourTV, Rockstar, of their official response, has requested Crimson Lifeless On-line gamers about their most popular platform and offered them with some duties earlier than starting the switch. These embody:

Creating new characters (if not already executed) on their most popular new platforms.

Linking the vacation spot and Stadia accounts to the identical Rockstar Social Membership account.

They have to select their most popular platform fastidiously as it’s a one-time course of that can’t be repeated.

As soon as every little thing has been accomplished, Rockstar will start transferring their progress and can notify the gamers accordingly.

Avid gamers might consider that their authentic Google Stadia profile might be transferred to new platforms, however Rockstar is barely transferring progress and a few earned worth to the brand new characters they supply. The older characters and a few of their possessions will nonetheless be obtainable on the Stadia platform and might be discontinued in accordance with Google’s notification.

After finishing the switch course of, ColourTV obtained a message from Rockstar Video games informing him to carry out some essential actions. Different gamers are additionally prone to obtain comparable notifications in the event that they lack any essential gameplay necessities.

This was a completion reply from Rockstar Help after they have completed transferring one participant’s Stadia progress. This was a completion reply from Rockstar Support when they have finished transferring one player’s Stadia progress. https://t.co/FfgLPlnmQM

Beforehand, the YouTuber held a report for taking part in the sport for nearly 6000 hours. Nonetheless, because the switch, he has misplaced these minutes and changed them with new ones. He at present has round $2 million, 1.5k Gold Bars, and 10 hours of gameplay time.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes



