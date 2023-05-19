Rockets Sent Israelis Running From the Beach. A Rare Seal Brought Them Back.

Yulia the endangered seal didn’t appear phased by the rockets from Gaza, not to mention the missiles heading in the other way.

About six ft lengthy and 20 years previous, Yulia heaved herself final Friday onto a sandy seashore in Jaffa, an historical metropolis instantly south of Tel Aviv. It was the fourth of 5 days of preventing between the Israeli navy and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

She promptly fell quick asleep.

Yulia was the definition of an incongruous sight. Two days earlier, air-raid sirens on the identical shoreline had despatched swimmers and sunbathers speeding to municipal bomb shelters. Now, an endangered Mediterranean monk seal — one in every of an estimated 700 on this planet — had landed on an Israeli shore for the primary recognized time since 2010.

“A miracle,” mentioned Ruthy Yahel, a marine ecologist at Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority who helped watch over Yulia this week. “She is aware of no limits, no borders, no wars between the nations.”