Rocket Strikes from Gaza – Jerusalem Day Violence Concerns | Free press

Gaza / Tel Aviv (dpa) – Militant Palestinians fired missiles again on the Israeli border area on Monday. In the border town of Sderot and other places, according to the army, the warning sirens sounded in the morning. Three projectiles were fired. One of them apparently intercepted the iron dome’s missile defense.

On Sunday evening, Palestinian militants had already fired four missiles in the direction of Israel. In addition, explosive and incendiary balloons were sent across the border facility. Israeli tanks then fired at bases of the Islamic Hamas that ruled the Gaza Strip. Israel also closed the Erez crossing into the Palestinian territory.

On Sunday evening, after another escalation of violence, Israel had already closed the fishing zone off the Gaza Strip until further notice. Along with the escalation of violence, especially in East Jerusalem, attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip have recently increased again.

In view of Israel’s Jerusalem Day on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that freedom of religion would be maintained for all, but violence would not be tolerated. On Jerusalem Day, Israel celebrates the conquest of the East with the Old City during the Six Day War in 1967. The Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state of their own.

Monday evening there were new clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police in the city. According to police, protesters threw stones and bottles at security forces at the Damascus Gate. According to media reports, they then used stun grenades and water cannons to break the riot. Clashes also broke out in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

Protests have been reported in several other cities, including the Israeli port city of Haifa, where arrests have been made after protesters attempted to break a police cordon.

About 300 Palestinians and about 20 police officers have been injured in violent clashes with Israeli security forces in the old city since Friday.

Fearing renewed violence between the two sides, Israeli police banned Jews from visiting the Temple Mount (Al-Haram al-Sharif / The Noble Sanctuary) on Monday during flag marches through the Old City.

The situation in the West Bank and Arab-dominated eastern Jerusalem has been tense since the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan. Many Palestinians are angry that police have cordoned off parts of the old city to prevent rallies. In addition, some Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood are threatened with eviction by the Israeli authorities.

Islamic Hamas has declared its solidarity with the protesters. Recently, Hamas flags were waved during Ramadan prayers on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The US government has expressed concern about the situation in Jerusalem. US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized in a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat that the US is trying to de-escalate, the White House announced on Sunday (local time). The US is concerned about possible deportations of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah district. Shelling Israel from the Gaza Strip is unacceptable.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls on Israel to exercise “maximum restraint,” a UN spokesman said in New York on Monday evening.