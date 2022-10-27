‘Rocket League’ Esports Veteran ViolentPanda Announces His Retirement After Legendary Career

Rocket League esports veteran and two-time world champion Jos ‘ViolentPanda’ van Meurs announced today that he’s retiring from skilled play, forsaking an inspiring legacy of domination and persistence.

For long-time Rocket League esports followers, few gamers are thought to be extremely as ViolentPanda, who has competed in each single season of the Rocket League Championship Sequence whereas exemplifying true professionalism and management on every of his six groups.

ViolentPanda turned heads early in his Rocket League profession when his group earned runner up within the Season 2 World Championship. Whereas he was by no means the flashiest participant, his pinpoint passing and skill to carry the very best out of his teammates made him a great in-game chief and group captain. ViolentPanda’s masterful use of unstoppable infield passes even earned him the European Clutch Playmaker award for many assists in Season 6.

After profitable two RLCS European championships and one World Championship with Gale Pressure eSports, he captained Dignitas by way of the group’s dominant run from Seasons 5 by way of 10. Throughout what some name the “Dignitas Dynasty,” the squad gained the World Championship in Season 5, earned World’s runners-up in Season 6, and gained the European event twice.

ViolentPanda (middle) lifts the RLCS Season 5 trophy, with Kaydop (left) and Turbopolsa (proper) Courtesy of Psyonix LLC

After six years of Rocket League competitors, ViolentPanda’s RLCS resume is among the many high in historical past with a complete of 4 European championships and two, back-to-back World Championship wins. It’s no marvel that he feels snug stepping away from enjoying; he said in his retirement announcement that he has achieved “every thing [he] might ever need to as a participant,” however would love to remain within the scene as a coach or supervisor.

Whereas new expertise is consistently pouring into the Rocket League scene, gamers like ViolentPanda signify the long-term stability, management, and refined expertise {that a} group can construct round. After years of captaining one in all Rocket League’s best-ever groups, persevering by way of and recovering from painful tendonitis in his thumbs, and establishing himself as a extremely revered determine locally, there’s little question that Jos ‘ViolentPanda’ van Meurs could make an unimaginable group coach and can proceed to make a mark on the Rocket League scene for years to return.