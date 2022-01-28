Rocco Siffredi is a candidate for President of the Republic

If you have a modicum of cinematic culture, or at least a certain type of film in particular, then you probably know Rocco Siffredi. At the age of 57, the man no longer seems to want to put up with his glittering career as an X actor and now wants to aim higher.

An unexpected change of perspective

Rocco Siffredi is a porn industry career that began in the mid-1980s and has made more than 700 films (more than 1,000, according to some sources) as an actor. He has also produced and directed many films and made a name for himself thanks to his performances in a very particular style, the gonzo, which is best known for its lack of a script. Some would argue that the medium isn’t known for its elaborate storylines anyway, but let’s move on.

But Rocco Siffredi wants to finally leave this career behind and devote himself to an area that one cannot imagine further away: politics. And the 57-year-old does not want to return through the back door – allow me to express it – because he is already aiming for the post of President of the Republic.

The joke has gone too far

A week ago, Rocco Siffredi posted a humorous video on his social networks in which he mentioned the idea of ​​running for president in Italy. But while the country is slipping at the political level and MPs and Senators are unable to choose a successor for outgoing President Sergio Mattarella, the joke has now passed the point of no return as this time the former porn star has officially declared that he was running for the Italian presidential elections: “In the face of new opportunities in the world of porn, I officially run for the post of President of the Republic”.

A decision apparently influenced by the “thousands” of messages of support he would have received from his fans, urging him to turn his touch of humor into reality. In his opinion, he has his chances and, most importantly, deserves to be elected head of state. Because after more than 30 years in which he “broke his back” to entertain his world, he believes he has “done more good for this country than any other politician in history”. So, Rocco President?