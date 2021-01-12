Robust Growth Visible for IT Staffing Market 2020-2028 with Prominent Key Players: – Aerotek (Allegis Group, Inc.), Apex Systems (ASGN Incorporated), GlobalHunt India Pvt Ltd, Insight Global, Kelly Services Inc., Kforce, Inc., Randstad N.V., Robert Half International Inc.

IT Staffing Market is expected to reach around $39 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR more than +3% during 2021-2028.

The IT staffing industry is rapidly gaining traction with the growing demand of employees in several emerging IT and significant IT companies. The IT staffing industry helps in connecting applicants from IT background to the suitable companies on contract, seasonal, as well as permanent basis. The skilled IT workforce in the Asia Pacific and the increasing footprint of multinational IT companies in the region is likely to drive the growth of the IT staffing industry in this region.

IT staffing is a management process that includes hiring and developing of IT manpower necessary to fill the various positions in the organization. IT Staffing is getting increasingly outsourced to ensure better quality manpower for managing the organization effectively. The market studied has been segmented on the basis of skill set and end-user segment.

Top Key Players:

– Aerotek (Allegis Group, Inc.)

– Apex Systems (ASGN Incorporated)

– GlobalHunt India Pvt Ltd

– Insight Global

– Kelly Services Inc.

– Kforce, Inc.

– Randstad N.V.

– Robert Half International Inc.

– Collabera Inc.

– The Judge Group, INC.

The report enables new and existing businesses to address concerns regarding flexibility and growth prospects of their current approach and imbibes them with sufficient knowledge to make the required alterations. It provides an intricate view of the Global IT Staffings market, which emphasizes on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of IT Staffing Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2021 to 2028

This report provides an effective business outlook, different case studies from various top-level industry experts, business owners, and policymakers have been included to get a clear vision about business methodologies to the readers. SWOT and Porter’s Five model have been used for analyzing the IT Staffing Market on the basis of strengths, challenges and global opportunities in front of the businesses.

