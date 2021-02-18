Robotics Process Automation in Finance Market Drive Big Growth with the Right Opportunity | NICE Ltd, Blue Prism, Pegasystems, Kofax

Global Robotics Process Automation in Finance Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Type (Software and service), by Service Insight (Consulting, Implementation and Training), by Organization Insight (SMEs and Large Enterprise), by Deployment Insight (Cloud and On-premises), by Application Insight (BFSI, Manufacturing, Pharma and Healthcare, Retail, Telecom & IT and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Robotics Process Automation in Finance market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Robotics Process Automation in Finance market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Robotics Process Automation in Finance Market is valued approximately USD 1.10 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.60% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Robotic Process Automation is referred to the technology which allows configuration of computer software, or a “robot” to emulate and integrate the actions of a human interacting within digital systems to execute a business process. RPA robots utilize the user interface to capture data and manipulate applications just like humans do. Within a financial sector, robotics process automation helps in improving various banking process related to payable accounts, credit card processing, overall customer service, account closure process, opening accounts and receivables, and mortgage processing, among others. Also, it helps in eliminating repetitive and time-consuming manual tasks within an organization. Whereas, it has favorable benefit within financial department of various organizations from different sectors enceto manage and cooperate with the financial distress occurred within an organization due to the COVID-19. In, addition, the rapid growth in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) across the globe and commendable application of robotics process automation in eliminating repetitive and time-consuming manual tasks is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Along with the rising challenges of tedious operational processes such as intense competition, workflow disconnect, and inaccurate reporting of transactions propel the growth of robotics process automation in finance market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian banking system consists of 18 public sector banks, 22 private sector banks, 46 foreign banks, 53 regional rural banks, 1,542 urban cooperative banks and 94,384 rural cooperative banks as of September 2019. During FY07-19, deposits grew at a CAGR of 11.11 per cent and reached US$ 1.86 trillion by FY19. Similarly, in 2019, the US banking industry has shown modest improvement in most areas and remains strong. ROC stood at 18 percent, supported by a strong return of assets (ROA) of 1.5 percent. Total assets were US$16.5 trillion, increases by 3 percent from the previous year (2018). Moreover, adoption of advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence in Robotics process automation in finance is expected to accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. However, lack of awareness and security concerns related with robotics automation in finance market is hampering the growth of market over the forthcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Robotics Process Automation in Finance market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in BFSI sector in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as adoption of advanced technologies and threat of increasing repetitive and time-consuming manual tasks in the financial sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Robotics Process Automation in Finance market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

UiPath

Automation Anywhere Inc.

NICE Ltd

Blue Prism

Pegasystems

Kofax

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

Genpact Ltd

EdgeVerve

IPsoft Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Software

Service

By Service Insight:

Consulting

Implementation

Training

By Organization Insight:

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Deployment Insight:

Cloud

On-premise

By Application Insight:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Pharma and Healthcare

Retail

Telecom & IT

Others

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore :

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key Points Covered in Robotics Process Automation in Finance Market Report:

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Robotics Automation in Finance Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Robotics Automation in Finance Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Robotics Automation in Finance Market, by Service Insight, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Robotics Automation in Finance Market, by Organization Insight , 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Robotics Automation In Finance Market, by Deployment Insight , 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Robotics Automation In Finance Market, by Application Insight , 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market Dynamics

3.1. Robotics Automation In Finance Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Robotics Automation in Finance Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Robotics Automation In Finance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Software

5.4.2. Service

Chapter 6. Global Robotics Automation in Finance Market, by Service Insight

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market by Service Insight , Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service Insight 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Robotics Automation In Finance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Consulting

6.4.2. Implementation

6.4.3. Training

Chapter 7. Global Robotics Automation in Finance Market, by Organization Insight

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market by Service Insight , Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service Insight 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Robotics Automation In Finance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. SMEs

7.4.2. Large Enterprise

Chapter 8. Global Robotics Automation in Finance Market, by Deployment Insight

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market by Service Insight , Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service Insight 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Robotics Automation In Finance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Cloud

8.4.2. On-premise

Chapter 9. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market, by Application Insight

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market by Application Insight , Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application Insight 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

9.4. Robotics Automation In Finance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. BFSI

9.4.2. Manufacturing

9.4.3. Pharma and Healthcare

9.4.4. Retail

9.4.5. Telecom & IT

9.4.6. Others

Chapter 10. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market, Regional Analysis

10.1. Robotics Automation In Finance Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2. North America Robotics Automation In Finance Market

10.2.1. U.S. Robotics Automation In Finance Market

10.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.2. Service Insight breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.3. Organization Insight breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.4. Deployment Insight breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.5. Application Insight breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.2. Canada Robotics Automation In Finance Market

10.3. Europe Robotics Automation In Finance Market Snapshot

10.3.1. U.K. Robotics Automation In Finance Market

10.3.2. Germany Robotics Automation In Finance Market

10.3.3. Rest of Europe Robotics Automation In Finance Market

10.4. Asia-Pacific Robotics Automation In Finance Market Snapshot

10.4.1. China Robotics Automation In Finance Market

10.4.2. India Robotics Automation In Finance Market

10.4.3. Japan Robotics Automation In Finance Market

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Robotics Automation In Finance Market

10.5. Latin America Robotics Automation In Finance Market Snapshot

10.5.1. Brazil Robotics Automation In Finance Market

10.5.2. Mexico Robotics Automation In Finance Market

10.6. Rest of The World Robotics Automation In Finance Market

Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence

11.1. Top Market Strategies

11.2. Company Profiles

11.2.1. UiPath

11.2.1.1. Key Information

11.2.1.2. Overview

11.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

11.2.1.4. Technology Summary

11.2.1.5. Recent Developments

11.2.2. Automation Anywhere Inc.

11.2.3. NICE Ltd

11.2.4. Blue Prism

11.2.5. Pegasystems

11.2.6. Kofax

11.2.7. NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

11.2.8. Genpact Ltd

11.2.9. Edge Verve

11.2.10. IPsoft, Inc.

Chapter 12. Research Process

12.1. Research Process

12.1.1. Data Mining

12.1.2. Analysis

12.1.3. Market Estimation

12.1.4. Validation

12.1.5. Publishing

12.2. Research Attributes

12.3. Research Assumption

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

