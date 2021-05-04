Robotics Market Share, Growth by Business Developments 2021 to 2025 – Fanuc Corporation, ABB Ltd, KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The Robotics Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the Robotics market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Robotics market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

The robotics market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players such as Fanuc Corporation, ABB Ltd, KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, etc.

The robotics market was valued at USD 39.72 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.38% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Key Market Trends

Service Robotics is Expected to Register Fastest Growth

– Factors like the aging population and shortages of healthcare workers are driving the demand for assistive technology robots. Companies like KUKA(healthcare subsidiary Swisslog) are specializing in robots for healthcare applications. For instance, Swisslog’s Relay is designed for inpatient and outpatient services, like the transport of medicines and other hazardous medications, including chemotherapy.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold Major Share

– Due to the significant adoption of industrial robots throughout the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period. China is dominating the regional adoption rate of robotics due to the massive deployment in the country’s governing electronic and automotive manufacturing sectors. As these sectors are developing at a high rate in other economies in the region like India, there is vast potential for growth in the market studied.

Finally, the Robotics Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Robotics Industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

