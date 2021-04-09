Robotics Industry Coverage Market Overview and Scope Forecast – 2025: ECA Group Pty Ltd, Blue Frog Robotics SAS, Geckosystems International Corp

The Robotics Industry Coverage Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Robotics Industry Coverage market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Robotics Industry Coverage market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The robotics industry market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Robotics Industry Coverage Market: ECA Group Pty Ltd, Blue Frog Robotics SAS, Geckosystems International Corp, Boston Dynamics Inc, iRobot Corporation, KUKA AG, Kongsberg Maritime AS, Northrop Grumman Corp, SoftBank Robotics Group Corp, UBTech Robotics Ltd, and others.

Market Overview:

– Robots continue to gain popularity for their productivity and profitability, especially driven by the automation policies and the Industry 4.0 initiatives globally. According to the World Robotics report presented by the International Federation of Robotics, operatinal stock of industrial robots is expected to reach 3788 thousand units by 2021.

– The market is further expanding into new territories, with small- and medium-sized industries adopting automation, thereby creating demand for robots. The availability of small-capacity and cost-effective solutions from major providers is enabling the penetration of robots into industries.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– March 2020 – UVD Robots is making robots that are able to disinfect patient rooms and operating theaters in hospitals. Each robot is a mobile array of powerful short wavelength UVC lights that emit enough energy to eliminate the DNA or RNA of any microorgamism.

– January 2020 – Scientists have created the world’s first living, self-healing robots — Xenobots, using stem cells from frogs. As biological machines, xenobots are more environmentally friendly and safer for human health.The xenobots could potentially be used toward a host of tasks, according to the study, which was partially funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

– August 2019 – The European Commission-funded EUR 3 million SHERO (Self-Healing soft Robotics) project led by the Free University of Brussels (VUB) and the University of Cambridge, is developing a new generation of robots that can self-heal its jelly-like robotic arms.

Key Market Trends

United States to Occupy Significant Market Share

– An increase in warehouse automation, rising adoption of automated material handling, and trends, like lights-out automation, are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied in North America. In an industrial aspect, the rising labor costs, waning employee productivity, and the need for building larger distribution centres, mainly to accommodate the expanding logistics and storage are some significant factors fueling the demand for automated guided vehicles (AGV) in the region.

– The vendors in the market studied consider United States as a promising market. The country has some of the most automated industries in the world. The regional end-user industries are some of the pioneers in terms of adoption of advanced technologies. Many end-user companies played significant roles in terms of development of the mobile robots market at the global level.

– Growth of regional e-commerce and logistic companies is expected to drive the market’s growth. Due to the expansion of these industries, stock-keeping units (SKUs) are witnessing significant growth. Thus, it is difficult for the wholesalers and distributors to make informed decisions about their operations. This drives the need for smarter use of workforce and equipment.

– According to the National Association of Manufacturers Second Quarter 2019 Manufacturers Outlook Survey, about 68.8% of the respondents stated that their top business challenge is the inability to attract and retain a quality workforce, and around 75% of the respondents stated that they have unfilled positions within their company that they are struggling to fill with qualified applicants.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Robotics Industry Coverage Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

