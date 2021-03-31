Robotic Welding Market Growth, SWOT Industry Analysis, CAGR Status, Applications Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2026

The robotic welding market is expected to be driven by growth in adoption of welding robots in the automotive & metal industry, and increase in advancement in robotics technologies. Key market players in robotic welding market aim to explore new technologies and products to meet the increase in customer demands. Product launch and business expansion are expected to enable them to expand their product portfolios and penetrate into different regions. Emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities to market players for growth and expansion.

The global robotic welding market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $10.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. Rapid growth in automation demand coupled with reduction of duties on refurbished goods in Asia-Pacific, fuel the robotic welding market growth. The key factor accelerating the robotics welding market is growing industrialization around the globe. Electronics is a key area for penetration of robotics welding and is witnessing growth at an increasing rate.

Major Key Players of the Robotic Welding Market are:

ABB, Ltd., DAIHEN Corporation, Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KUKA AG, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Panasonic Corporation, Siasun Robot & Automation Co Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

Robotic Welding Key Market Segments:

By Type:

Spot Welding

Arc Welding

By Payload:

Less than 50 kg

50-150 kg

More than150 kg

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Robotic Welding consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Robotic Welding market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Robotic Welding manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Robotic Welding with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Robotic Welding market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Robotic Welding market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Robotic Welding market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Robotic Welding Market Size

2.2 Robotic Welding Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Robotic Welding Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Robotic Welding Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Robotic Welding Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Robotic Welding Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Robotic Welding Sales by Product

4.2 Global Robotic Welding Revenue by Product

4.3 Robotic Welding Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Robotic Welding Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Robotic Welding industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

