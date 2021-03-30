Robotic Vision Market Advancement, Growth and Business Development 2021-2026 | FANUC Corporation, ABB Group, Sick AG, Hexagon AB

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Robotic Vision market in its latest report titled, “Robotic Vision Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Robotic Vision Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Robotic Vision Market: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Keyence Corporation, FANUC Corporation, ABB Group, Sick AG, Teledyne Dalsa Inc., Cognex Corporation, Omron Adept Technology, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Hexagon AB, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– April 2019 – Cobot Manufacturer, OnRobot, released a new 2.5D vision that has been designed for guided robotic applications. Designed for simplifying the use in CNhC applications, the device has been dubbed eyes.

– April 2020- ABB simplified the usage of its popular SCARA robots by giving users the ability to commission and control the robots from their PC through the RobotStudio, which is the company’s simulation and offline programming software.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Application in Automotive Industry is Expected to Drive Market Growth

– In order to address quality issues Automotive manufacturers are increasingly investing in vision systems. The technology is being increasingly used by automakers and parts suppliers for a variety of applications, that include adhesive dispensing, bin picking, error-proofing, inline welding analysis, material handling, robotic guidance, surface inspection and traceability. Growing demand demand for customization, increasing labor shortages and cost pressures are some of the major drivers of vision systems use in the auto industry.

– Advanced machine vision technology already plays major role in daily operation of various automotive plants across the globe. Ford Motor Co. s Van Dyke transmission plant for instance uses vision-guided robots in order to ensure high-quality assembly of critical components like gears and clutches. The plant has deployed more than 500 inline machine vision applications for error proofing, gauging and complexity issues

– With the growth of the ADAS system in Automotives, the requirement of the component like camera led lighting, Lidar, V2X, among others will play a crucial role in the near future for automation and intelligence. Further, according to Neuromation, traffic accidents account for 2.2% of global deaths. With 2D and 3D machine vision and intelligent transportation systems (ITS), drivers are provided with a safety net. These technologies make it possible to mitigate human error in the auto industry, assisting drivers at the wheel with tools and features that keep them from committing serious mistakes and accidents.

– The manufacturing production however, witnessed a significant decrease over a year earlier in April 2020, which was the biggest decline since May 2009, primarily owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which led multiple factories to suspend their operations.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America is Expected to become the Fastest Growing Market

– The North American region is one of the leading innovators and pioneers in terms of the adoption of robotics and is one of the largest markets across the world. The primary reason for the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of robots across numerous industries.

– According to the International Federation of Robotics, the estimated annual industrial robot installations in the North American region reached 54,000 units in 2019, and it is expected to reach 69,000 by 2022.

– Government initiatives, such as Advanced Manufacturing Partnership, which are undertaken to make the industry, various universities, and the federal government to invest in the emerging automation technologies, will contribute in increasing the production of machine vision systems.

– Moreover, according to the MAPI (Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation), the US manufacturing production is predicted to increase by 2.8% from 2018 to 2021, which is likely to further enhance the adoption of robotic vision technologies in the country.

– According to the International Federation of Robotics, in the American region, the growth rate of robots witnessed an increase of 20% as compared to the previous year, which marked a new record level for the consecutive sixth year. Moreover, robot installations in the United States increased for the eighth year in a row to a new peak in 2018, witnessing about 40,300 units, which is a 22% increase as compared to 2017.

This Robotic Vision Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

