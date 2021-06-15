Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis 2021: Size, Share, Growth rate|iRobot, Ecovacs, Proscenic, Matsutek, Neato Robotics

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Research Report 2021“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Robotic Vacuum Cleaner data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



iRobot, Ecovacs, Proscenic, Matsutek, Neato Robotics, LG, Samsung, Sharp, Philips, Mamibot, Funroboot(MSI), Yujin Robot, Vorwerk, Infinuvo（Metapo）, Fmart, Xiaomi, Miele

Market Segment by Product Type:

Below 150 USD

150 USD to 300 USD

300 USD to 500 USD

Above 500 USD

Market Segment by Application:



Household

Commercial

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market

Table of Contents

1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

1.2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Below 150 USD

1.2.3 150 USD to 300 USD

1.2.4 300 USD to 500 USD

1.2.5 Above 500 USD

1.3 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production

3.4.1 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production

3.5.1 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production

3.6.1 China Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production

3.7.1 Japan Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production

3.8.1 South Korea Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 iRobot

7.1.1 iRobot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Corporation Information

7.1.2 iRobot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Portfolio

7.1.3 iRobot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 iRobot Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 iRobot Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Ecovacs

7.2.1 Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Ecovacs Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Ecovacs Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Proscenic

7.3.1 Proscenic Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Corporation Information

7.3.2 Proscenic Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Proscenic Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Proscenic Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Proscenic Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Matsutek

7.4.1 Matsutek Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Corporation Information

7.4.2 Matsutek Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Matsutek Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Matsutek Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Matsutek Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Neato Robotics

7.5.1 Neato Robotics Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Corporation Information

7.5.2 Neato Robotics Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Neato Robotics Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Neato Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Neato Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 LG

7.6.1 LG Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Corporation Information

7.6.2 LG Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Portfolio

7.6.3 LG Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 LG Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 LG Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Samsung

7.7.1 Samsung Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Corporation Information

7.7.2 Samsung Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Samsung Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Samsung Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Samsung Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sharp

7.8.1 Sharp Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sharp Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sharp Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sharp Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sharp Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Philips

7.9.1 Philips Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Corporation Information

7.9.2 Philips Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Philips Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Philips Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Mamibot

7.10.1 Mamibot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mamibot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Mamibot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Mamibot Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Mamibot Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Funroboot(MSI)

7.11.1 Funroboot(MSI) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Corporation Information

7.11.2 Funroboot(MSI) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Funroboot(MSI) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Funroboot(MSI) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Funroboot(MSI) Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Yujin Robot

7.12.1 Yujin Robot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Corporation Information

7.12.2 Yujin Robot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Yujin Robot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Yujin Robot Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Yujin Robot Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Vorwerk

7.13.1 Vorwerk Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Corporation Information

7.13.2 Vorwerk Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Vorwerk Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Vorwerk Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Vorwerk Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Infinuvo（Metapo）

7.14.1 Infinuvo（Metapo） Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Corporation Information

7.14.2 Infinuvo（Metapo） Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Infinuvo（Metapo） Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Infinuvo（Metapo） Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Infinuvo（Metapo） Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Fmart

7.15.1 Fmart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Corporation Information

7.15.2 Fmart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Fmart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Fmart Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Fmart Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Xiaomi

7.16.1 Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Corporation Information

7.16.2 Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Xiaomi Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Xiaomi Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Miele

7.17.1 Miele Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Corporation Information

7.17.2 Miele Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Miele Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Miele Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Miele Recent Developments/Updates 8 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

8.4 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Distributors List

9.3 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Industry Trends

10.2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Growth Drivers

10.3 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Challenges

10.4 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

