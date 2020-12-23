Robotic Refueling System Market is expected to reach US$ 10.2 Mn in 2027: Scott, KUKA, Fanuc, Fuelmatics, Neste, Rotec Engineering, Gazprom Neft

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Robotic Refueling System Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global robotic refueling system market is expected to reach US$ 194.0 Mn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.1% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

A robotic fueling system has the advantage of preventing human contact with potentially dangerous fumes, avoiding driver’s exposure to extreme hot or cold temperatures during fueling, and reducing the labor costs associated with full service fueling stations. A robotic fueling system consists of five main subsystems: control system which include user interface, processor, and logic schema; sensor system for vehicle positioning and identification, robotic arm, fuel dispensing nozzle, and the fuel port interface.

Get PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006355/

The main focus of robotic fuelling is to explore improvements over existing systems (manual) mainly by cost reduction (personnel cost) through automation. Simplification in robotic fueling can be achieved by the redesign of the vehicle positioning and fuel dispensing systems. The global robotic refueling system market has been witnessing robust growth due to factors such as Low cost of operation and flexibility of dispensing different fuels, adoption of this system by the mining industry owing to cost, flexibility, safety and increased productivity of mining operations. No requirement for operators on-site to man fuel stations and refuel vehicles is considered to the major driving factor for the robotic fueling systems remarkable growth rate during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027

The robotic refueling system market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM regions. The North America region holds the highest market share. Technological advancements in North America have led to a highly competitive market. It also attracts several technological developments, involving economically robust countries.

In recent times, vehicles entering a robotic refueling station are generally controlled by humans. Nonetheless, autonomous driving utilizing prescriptive or predictive analytics would leave human drivers redundant and make driving even more reasonable and safer operations. With the advent of autonomous vehicles, the vehicle would be directed by humans to enter a fuelling station. However, with the addition of artificial intelligence (AI) coupled with autonomous driving will extend beyond independent drive, and it will also aid in autonomous ongoing refueling operations, which will decipher the current issue of manually instructing the car for refueling and negate the need for human intervention. With the advent of level 5 autonomous vehicle coupled with AL, a vehicle on its own can enter a robotic fuel pump for refueling when the fuel level drops below the threshold level. Additionally, in the mining industry, autonomous trucks can stop at a containerized fuel station for the purpose of refueling without the intervention of human. Additionally, the concept of swarm intelligence (SI) is expected to allow the collaboration of multiple autonomous vehicles in the industry to take collective action of refueling when needed

The robotic refueling system market is segmented on the basis of fuel type into gaseous fuel, gasoline, diesel and others. The market based on component is segmented into hardware and software. Majority of vehicles running on the road are running mostly on gasoline owing to their less emission of exhaust gasses as compared to diesel. Thus gasoline held the highest market share in the year 2018 among the fuel type segment. Among the component segment, sub segment hardware segment include various sensors and systems such as vehicle positioning system, control system, robotic arm, fuel dispensing system and sensors such as position sensors and proximity. Hardware segment consists of more components which are much higher in price than the software segment. Thus, hardware held the largest market share in terms of revenue. Hardware also needs replacing in the event of damage or faulty operation, however, a software can be tweaked without incurring much cost.

The major companies operating in the market include Scott, KUKA, Fanuc, Fuelmatics, Neste, Rotec Engineering, Gazprom Neft, Mine Energy Solutions, Plug Power, Inc., and Shaw Development LLC among others.

Low cost of operation and flexibility of dispensing different fuels is going to act as a catalyst for the robotic refueling system market’s growth

For decades, fuel pumps have been operated by humans, thus, raising the total operational cost of managing the store and the pump. An operator has already been assigned for the task of fueling and managing the monetary operations. A robotic fueling station would eliminate the need for a human to potentially dangerous petrochemical fumes, avoiding driver’s exposure to extreme cold or hot temperatures during fueling, and reducing the labor costs associated with full-service fueling stations. Additionally, fueling a diesel car with petrol or vice versa has always been the most careless mistake while refueling. Robotic refueling systems eliminate the chances of wrong fuelling accidents as each vehicle would have an RFID tag which would inform the refueling station regarding the type of fuel used such as petrol, diesel, or natural gas.

Mining industry to ensure robotic refuelling system market formidable growth rate

Usually, refueling facilities are managed by at least one person at all times and in mining, trucks can spend up to an hour per day traveling to refuel in isolated areas away from the pit. Automated refueling or robotic refueling can save considerable time as there is no staffing required for an automatic/robotic solution; thus, refueling stations are able to be placed in-pit or on the circuit so fleet productivity can be significantly enhanced. Simultaneously, mining companies are also considering to overcome microeconomic factors related to safety, security, and hazardous mining conditions to ensure the health of their workforce. Even though deep-rooted robotic refueling implications are yet to gain the sustenance of the industry, many companies have started using containerized robotic fueling stations to alleviate the risks arising out of hazardous working environments at the mines and production sites. The usage of robotic fueling systems the mining industry is currently aligned towards safeguarding human safety in hazardous and risky operations. Cost optimization is another area that is explored with the help of robotics in mining.

Order a Copy of This Research Study @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006355/

The Robotic Refueling System Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get value of their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused towards market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis etc. We provide detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, technology, product and services etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis on various research topics.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com