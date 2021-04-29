Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Market Report – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, and by Application (2020-2027)

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training, which studied Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Robotic process automation (or RPA) is an emerging form of business process automation technology based on the notion of software robots or artificial intelligence (AI) workers.

The report provides an analysis of market competitive situations and also offers product information offered by leading companies, which will help companies building strategies to take advantage of the emerging opportunities in the future.

Leading industry players covered in this report are:

Symphony

Kelly Technologies

UiPath Training

Automation Anywhere

Tek Classes

Virtual Operations

Anexas

Blue Prism

The RPA Academy

Cignex Datamatics

Digital Workforce Academy

On the basis of application, the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training market is segmented into:

Industry Segmentation

Academic Sector

Type Segmentation

Online Training

Classroom Training

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Market in Major Countries

7 North America Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Audience:

-Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training manufacturers

-Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training industry associations

-Product managers, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

