Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market to Witness Substantial Growth through 2026 | In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Regional Analysis and Forecast

Global Robotic Process Automation Market By Process (Automated Solutions, Decision Support and Management Solution, Interaction Solution), Operation (Rule Based, Knowledge Based), Type (Tool Based, Service Based), Industry (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Travel, Hospitality and Transportation, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing and Logistics, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Others), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Solution (Software, Service), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Robotic Process Automation Market

Global robotic process automation market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.30% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising popularity and attractiveness of enterprise resource planning which is driving the needs of the business to move towards the automations. Robotic process automation provides good accuracy, improved cycle time and increased productivity in transaction and data processing which drives the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global robotic process automation market are Sutherland Bulgaria, Automation Anywhere Inc., Blue Prism, Pegasystems Inc., Celaton, UiPath, Verint, Redwood Technology B.V., IBM Corporation, NICE Systems Ltd., THOUGHTONOMY, KOFAX INC., Jacada Inc., Kryon Systems, OpenConnect Systems Incorporated, Cicero Inc., Atos SE, Daythree Business Services sdn bhd, IPsoft Inc., softomotive among others.

Market Definition: Global Robotic Process Automation Market

Robotic process automation refers to the use of software with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities that can manage high volumes of tasks and data. These can be queries, calculations, maintenance of records and transitions. It is a series of programs and codes along with commands which are executed by robots as per the demands of business policies and guidelines. Robotic automation interacts with the existing IT architecture with no complex system integration required. The main aim of these automations is replace the boring and repeatedly task being performed by humans.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2016, Automation Anywhere Inc., announced the launch of new robotic process automation analytics solution Bot Insight that enables the users to visualize and access the complex data and can provide with the real time actionable business intelligence and operational insights on bot performance

In February 2016, NIIT Technologies has adopted intelligent automation by partnering with UiPath to drive greater business benefits for their clients globally. With the help of robotic process automation, NIIT Technologies can deliver end to end solutions to their customers

Research Methodology: Global Robotic Process Automation Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by MarketDigits research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

