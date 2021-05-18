Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Research By Growth, Competitive Methods and Forecast to 2027 | Blue Prism, Pegasystems, IBM, NICE

The Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market size was valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Our new exclusive research on Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market published by MarketDigits Market Research exhibits the important aspects that are estimated to shape the growth of the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market over the forecast period in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market for the next years. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market research report provides market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report conveys pin point investigation of key market segments, market share, specific geographical regions, key market players, and trends in vital industries. It illustrates the potential opportunities and challenges of the market in each region. The research report highlights the market by various segments such as type, application, end-users, and region. It also analyzes the market majors to evaluate the degree of competition in the industry vertical. Moreover, it also analyses and compares the market status and forecast between major regions, namely, US, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of world.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/robotic-process-automation-rpa-market/sample

The report demonstrates an exclusive investigation of the economic trends and major industrial parameters. It tracks key market drivers and challenges along with the top players. The report then explains strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and predicted growth. The research delivers a precise and detailed explanation of key components and their market expansion scope. The key insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market as mentioned in the report. It features historical and futuristic data related to the industry for the 2021 to 2027 time-period.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Global Robotic Process Automation Market By Process (Automated Solutions, Decision Support and Management Solution, Interaction Solution), Operation (Rule Based, Knowledge Based), Type (Tool Based, Service Based), Industry (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Travel, Hospitality and Transportation, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing and Logistics, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Others), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Solution (Software, Service), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Grab Complete Details with TOC @ https://marketdigits.com/robotic-process-automation-rpa-market/toc

Market Analysis: Global Robotic Process Automation Market

Global robotic process automation market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.30% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising popularity and attractiveness of enterprise resource planning which is driving the needs of the business to move towards the automations. Robotic process automation provides good accuracy, improved cycle time and increased productivity in transaction and data processing which drives the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global robotic process automation market are Sutherland Bulgaria, Automation Anywhere Inc., Blue Prism, Pegasystems Inc., Celaton, UiPath, Verint, Redwood Technology B.V., IBM Corporation, NICE Systems Ltd., THOUGHTONOMY, KOFAX INC., Jacada Inc., Kryon Systems, OpenConnect Systems Incorporated, Cicero Inc., Atos SE, Daythree Business Services sdn bhd, IPsoft Inc., softomotive among others.

Market Definition: Global Robotic Process Automation Market

Robotic process automation refers to the use of software with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities that can manage high volumes of tasks and data. These can be queries, calculations, maintenance of records and transitions. It is a series of programs and codes along with commands which are executed by robots as per the demands of business policies and guidelines. Robotic automation interacts with the existing IT architecture with no complex system integration required. The main aim of these automations is replace the boring and repeatedly task being performed by humans.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2016, Automation Anywhere Inc., announced the launch of new robotic process automation analytics solution Bot Insight that enables the users to visualize and access the complex data and can provide with the real time actionable business intelligence and operational insights on bot performance

In February 2016, NIIT Technologies has adopted intelligent automation by partnering with UiPath to drive greater business benefits for their clients globally. With the help of robotic process automation, NIIT Technologies can deliver end to end solutions to their customers

Research Methodology: Global Robotic Process Automation Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by MarketDigits research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

The base year for calculation in this Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market business report is taken as 2020 while the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the market will perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, & engagements are. This Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market report is also all-embracing of the data which covers market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers & market restraints that are based on the SWOT analysis. A large scale Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market report is a comprehensive study about the market which tells about the market status in the forecast period of 2021-2027.

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors & changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current & future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites & volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream & upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence & availability of global brands & their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local & domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs & trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/robotic-process-automation-rpa-market/analyst



About MarketDigits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : sales@marketdigits.com