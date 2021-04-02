Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market 2021 Business Scenario – NICE System Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Blue Prism Group PLC

“Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022 Edition)” research study is segmented on the basis of applications, technology, geography and types. The report provides a detailed Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Industry Overview along with the analysis of industry’s gross margin, cost structure, consumption value, and sale price. The leading companies of the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market, manufacturers, and distributors are profiled in the report along with the latest Industry development current and future trends.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Executive Summary

Robotic process automation (RPA) is a software, which can be programmed to perform numerous tasks such as manipulation of data, process automation etc. At the initial stage RPA system imitates human interventions which interact with internal information technology systems. The technology is a non-invasive application which requires minimal integration with the recent software setup of the organization and helps to make the companys operation productive and efficient.

The robotic process automation is performed with the help of bots or software robots, which simulates the action of the end-user by the use of rule based logic. The bots developed for the robotic process automation application consist of action bots, UI bots and capture bots.

The robotic process automation platform provides functional and operational attributes. Functional attributes include virtual integration, real-time auditability, high alertness and simple & easy to design. Whereas, operational attributes comprise of robot training, resilience, execution, compliance and many more.

The global robotic process automation market has perceived progressive growth in the past few years and projections are made that in the forecasted period (2019-2023) the market would propel at a budding growth rate. The global robotic process automation market would be supported by the growth drivers such as increasing demand for process automation, rise in adoption of robotic technology, growth in healthcare automation, emerging industrial robotics, increasing financial robo-advisors etc

This report on Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Global market for Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

