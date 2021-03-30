Robotic Process Automation Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Trends, Opportunities and Sales Channels, Forecast 2027

The Robotic Process Automation market research report is a comprehensive analysis on the study of industry. This market report is a complete overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. This Robotic Process Automation market analysis report also includes CAGR value fluctuations with respect to rise or fall for the certain forecast period. Here, market analysis makes an assessment of the expected rise, growth or fall of the product in the specific forecast period.

Robotic Process Automation Market report provide the detailed knowledge on the forthcoming advances and product launches. It focuses top to bottom appraisal of the market systems, geographic and business sections of the main player’s in the market and break downs in the market for different area overall topographies. Market is diversified on the basis of exhaustive data about new items, undiscovered topographies, late advancements, and capital exposures in the market. In addition, secondary and primary search methods are used to professionally demonstrate and release the report. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Robotic Process Automation market are NICE Systems Ltd., THOUGHTONOMY, KOFAX INC., Jacada Inc., Kryon Systems, OpenConnect Systems Incorporated, Cicero Inc., Atos SE, Daythree Business Services sdn bhd, IPsoft Inc., softomotive among others.

Global robotic process automation market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.30% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising popularity and attractiveness of enterprise resource planning which is driving the needs of the business to move towards the automations. Robotic process automation provides good accuracy, improved cycle time and increased productivity in transaction and data processing which drives the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global robotic process automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of robotic process automation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America, Middle East and Africa Some of the major players operating global Robotic Process Automation market are Sutherland Bulgaria, Automation Anywhere Inc., Blue Prism, Pegasystems Inc., Celaton, UiPath, Verint, Redwood Technology B.V., IBM Corporation,

Segmentation: Robotic Process Automation Market

By Process

Automated Solution

Decision Support and Management Solution

Interaction Solution

By Operation

Rule Based

Knowledge Based

By Type

Tool Based Model-Based Application Tools Process-Based Application Tools

Service Based Consulting Integration and Development Training



By Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecom and IT Industry

Travel, Hospitality and Transportation Industry

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing and Logistics Industry

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry

Other Industries

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Solution

Software

Service

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Turkey Switzerland Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Robotic Process Automation Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Market Drivers:

The ease in business process with the installation of robotic process automation is driving the growth of the market

The consolidation of RPA with traditional business processes is booting the growth of the market

The high adoption of AI and cloud based solutions for internal efficiency among SME’s is contributing the growth of the business

The increasing focus on automation in BPO industry is driving the growth of the market

The increase in the demand for the processing of high volume data and transaction functions is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The less potential for RPA in knowledge based business process is hampering the growth of the market

The data insecurity risk affects the implementation of RPA in financial sector which in turn hinders the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2016, Automation Anywhere Inc., announced the launch of new robotic process automation analytics solution Bot Insight that enables the users to visualize and access the complex data and can provide with the real time actionable business intelligence and operational insights on bot performance

In February 2016, NIIT Technologies has adopted intelligent automation by partnering with UiPath to drive greater business benefits for their clients globally. With the help of robotic process automation, NIIT Technologies can deliver end to end solutions to their customers

Impact of Covid-19 in Robotic Process Automation Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Robotic Process Automation market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

