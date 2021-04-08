Robotic Process Automation Market Current and Future Trend 2021 with Top Keyplayers – Nice Systems Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism PLC etc.

Robotic Process Automation Market 2021

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research Robotic Process Automation market Presents an Analysis of Market Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the Current Market Situation- 2021. The Research Report covers all the necessary information and remarkable data required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

Nice Systems Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism PLC, Ipsoft, Inc., Celaton Ltd., Redwood Software, Uipath SRL, Verinta System Inc., Premier Logic, Xerox Corporation, Arago Us, Inc., IBM Corporation, and Thoughtonomy Ltd. and more…

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market: Segmentation

By Process

Automated Solution

Decision Support and Management Solution

Interaction Solution

By Operation

Rule-based

Knowledge-based

By Type

Tool-based Model-based Application Tools Process-based Application Tools

Service-based Consulting Integration & Development Training



By Industry

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Travel & Hospitality

Retail &Consumer Goods

Manufacturing& Logistics

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Benefits of Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Economic — The Return on Investment (ROI) on the implementation of RPA is approximately less than a year, whereas calculative ROI over a period of three years would be about 300% to 1000%.

— The Return on Investment (ROI) on the implementation of RPA is approximately less than a year, whereas calculative ROI over a period of three years would be about 300% to 1000%. Accurate — An RPA integrated system can complete a given task in real-time with an accuracy rate of about 100% by eliminating data inconsistencies across various applications.

— An RPA integrated system can complete a given task in real-time with an accuracy rate of about 100% by eliminating data inconsistencies across various applications. Transparent — RPA has an inbuilt capability of generating a complete audit trail for every process or operation is undertaken, which gives the organization full transparency.

— RPA has an inbuilt capability of generating a complete audit trail for every process or operation is undertaken, which gives the organization full transparency. Faster — An RPA solution can complete any process or operation 30 times faster than a human. It simultaneously increases speed and reduces the wait, improving customer experience and boosting efficiency.

— An RPA solution can complete any process or operation 30 times faster than a human. It simultaneously increases speed and reduces the wait, improving customer experience and boosting efficiency. Fewer Errors/Defects —RPA reduces error rates across the processes associated with technical operations and human resources. For instance, it helps reduce errors that are likely to occur in the process of managing staff by providing the required information in a timely manner.

—RPA reduces error rates across the processes associated with technical operations and human resources. For instance, it helps reduce errors that are likely to occur in the process of managing staff by providing the required information in a timely manner. Scalable —RPA is a flexible solution that can be scaled in accordance with demand and applied across several distinct, unrelated processes of a company’s overall operational channel.

—RPA is a flexible solution that can be scaled in accordance with demand and applied across several distinct, unrelated processes of a company’s overall operational channel. Enhanced Control —RPA is an economical solution for several business organizations as it helps control operations that are majorly outsourced due to a lack of resources and time restraints.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the Robotic Process Automation Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the Robotic Process Automation Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global Robotic Process Automation Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global Robotic Process Automation Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global Robotic Process Automation Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

