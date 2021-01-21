Robotic Process Automation Market 2021 Analysis by Top Key Players: Blue Prism, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, IPsoft Inc., Kofax Inc., NICE Ltd.

Robotic process automation (RPA) include the use of specialized computer programs or software with machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to automate and standardize high-volume and repeatable business processes tasks. This technology consists of software robots or bots that works across application user interfaces as well as mimics the actions that a human worker would perform, such as logging in & out of applications, open emails & attachments, scrape data from the web, copying & pasting data, extract structured & semi-structured data from documents, and filling out forms. It helps improve customer service in the front offices and reduces efforts in the back offices.

The company profiles of robotic process automation market players included in this report are Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, IPsoft Inc., Kofax Inc., NICE Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., UiPath, and WorkFusion, Inc.

The key attributes of interest of the Robotic Process Automation Market report includes gross margin study, price, trends, production, revenue analysis, Top key Players, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Regions wise analysis. The opportunities, growth, and market risks are analyzed in-depth in Robotic Process Automation Market report. It also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Rise in innovations in RPA to accommodate changing consumer demands and high adoption of RPA in the BFSI and healthcare sectors are the major factors that drives the growth of the robotic process automation market. In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting lives of people and affecting performances across all the industries with the rise in demand for automation technology further driving the growth of the market. RPA is being adopted in organizations to mitigate disruption by enabling businesses to maintain customer support, stay connected across the systems and teams, and offer stability in times of uncertainty. However, higher implementation cost of the RPA system due to the integration of high-quality hardware with efficient software control system may hinder the market growth to some extent. On the contrary, digital businesses are expected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for the market.

The robotic process automation market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into software and services. On the basis of deployment model, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, it is categorized into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, IT & telecommunications, retail & consumer goods, government & defense, energy & utilities, transportation and logistics, and others (travel & hospitality, oil & gas, education, media & entertainment). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the robotic process automation market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

The robotic process automation market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the robotic process automation market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

Software

Services

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

On-Premise

Cloud

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

IT & Telecommunications

Retail & Consumer Goods

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Blue Prism

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

IPsoft Inc.

Kofax Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc.

UiPath

WorkFusion, Inc.

