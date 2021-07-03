Robotic Process Automation in Finance Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 |UiPath , Verint System, Kryon Systems, Kofax

The latest study on Robotic Process Automation in Finance market offers a complete guide and important conclusionary insights to strategy planners and decision makers to set right policies for the business growth. The study includes major driving factors, that are expected to fuel the Robotic Process Automation in Finance market in the upcoming years. Additionally, the report have also given attention towards challenges that businesses may to consider and overcome to manage the operation efficiently. Some of the profiled players in the study are Blue Prism (United Kingdom), Automation Anywhere (United States), NICE Systems (Israel), UiPath (Romania) etc.

Global Robotic Process Automation in Finance Market Overview:

Robotic process automation (RPA) is a technology used to automate business processes. RPA involves “software robots” for handling repetitive tasks that were usually handled by human employees. As per industry research, RPA can drive 25-50% cost savings by automating data-intensive, repetitive tasks, and by improving the accuracy and efficiency of process execution. In the finance industry, RPA is used for verification and task organization as well as credit scoring and fraud detection applications. The RPA in finance is primarily used for time and cost savings using robotic process automation. The demand to improve operational efficiency will drive market growth.

Key players profiled in the study: Blue Prism (United Kingdom), Automation Anywhere (United States), NICE Systems (Israel), UiPath (Romania), Verint System (United States), Kryon Systems (United States), Kofax (United States), Nintex (United States), Redwood Software (United States), Celaton Ltd (United Kingdom), Xerox Corporation (United States), Pegasystems (United States) and Capgemini (France).

On the basis of geography, the market of Robotic Process Automation in Finance has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Drivers

Faster, Cheaper And Easier To Program

Regulatory Reporting And Balance Sheet Reconciliation

Market Trend

Emergence of Advance Technologies

Restraints

Data Insecurity Risk

Opportunities

Demand to Improve Operational Efficiency

Demand for Robotic Process Automation

Challenges

Lack of Awareness

Target Audience:

New Entrants/Investors, Analysts and Strategic Business Planners, Robotic Process Automation Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Customer Experience Solution Providers, Venture Capitalists and Private Equity Firms, Government Regulatory and Research Organizations and End Use Industry

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Robotic Process Automation in Finance market on the basis of product [Automated Solution, Decision Support and Management Solution and Interaction Solution] , application [], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Robotic Process Automation in Finance market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Robotic Process Automation in Finance industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are .

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Robotic Process Automation in Finance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Robotic Process Automation in Financemarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Robotic Process Automation in Finance Market. (Introduction)

